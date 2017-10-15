Advertising

The man most widely known as the publisher of Hustler, Larry Flynt, posted a full page ad in the Sunday edition of The Washington Post offering $10 million dollars to anyone who can get Trump impeached. He's not kidding, either.

The full page bold print ad features an eye-catching all caps header offering cash in exchange for dirt that could enable impeachment:

"LARRY FLYNT AND HUSTLER MAGAZINE ANNOUNCE A CASH OFFER OF UP TO $10 MILLION FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE IMPEACHMENT AND REMOVAL FROM OFFICE OF DONALD J. TRUMP."

Have dirt that could impeach President Trump? Hustler publisher Larry Flynt says he'll pay you $10 million. https://t.co/BYkMzR5nsD — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 15, 2017

Advertising

The advertisement also lays out six key reasons Flynt feels Trump is unfit for office, and why it's crucial to get him out as soon as possible.

"1. Colluding with a hostile foreign power to rig our election, and the obstruction of justice in the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

2. Inciting violent civil strife with his racial dog-whistling and unconscionable defense of the KKK and neo-nazis after the Charlottesville riots.

3. Compromising domestic and foreign policy with his massive conflicts-of-interest global business empire.

4. Telling hundreds of bald-faced lies, and complete ignorance of world affairs.

Advertising

5. Gross nepotism and appointment of unqualified persons to high office.

6. Sabotaging the 195-nation Paris accords to save the planet from future climate cataclysm. If that is not at least a misdemeanor, the term is meaningless."

Full page ad in The Washington Times today. Larry Flynt's the Guv'nor. pic.twitter.com/y6CWgD16Od — bobby nuisance (@BobbyNuisance) October 15, 2017

Once his grievances with Trump are laid out, Flynt turns the mic towards the reader, imploring anyone who might have dirt or a "smoking gun" that could get Trump impeached to come forward and claim $10 million.

Advertising

"Did he make some financial quid pro quo with the Russians? Has the business of the United States been compromised to protect the business of the Trump empire? We need to flush everything out into the open," the ad states.

Larry Flynt is offering a $10 million bounty on information to impeach Donald Trump https://t.co/mtPQa5ZmOj pic.twitter.com/VJ8y05q4Rk — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) October 15, 2017

The ad ends with a toll-free number, an email address and the explicit promise that Flynt will fully reward anyone who comes forward. The hotline will be staffed between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. PST, for the next two weeks.

Advertising

"Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative — three more years of destabilizing dysfunction — is worse. I feel it is my patriotic duty, and the duty of all Americans, to dump Trump before it’s too late," Flynt wrote.h"Flyntps://twitter.com/BobbyuiTsance/he shttps:Fl//twitter.com/BobbyNuisaFnce/statu

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.