21 older people dish on the 'I don't use computers' people of their generation.

Technology is pretty difficult to keep up with. If you think it's hard to get used to a slightly different version of an iPhone, try to imagine how people who didn't even grow up with cell phones must feel.
While there's always that one person in the family who has to have the newest technology for everything, it's usually the older generations who are more resistant. For some of us it's difficult to imagine a world where you couldn't send a hyper-speed message to a friend in another country or order a cab or dinner from your phone. However, older generations lived for decades without cell phones or the internet. They had to write their school papers referencing only books--no procrastinating the night before with Wikipedia references at 4 AM. Sorry, all my high school teachers.
When a recent Reddit user asked, "older generations of Reddit, who were the 'I don't use computers' people of your time?" the internet was ready to share their tales of anti-tech friends and family. Remember when people thought the internet was "just a fad?" Yikes.
1. Damn, "soundsliketoothaids."
My grandmother didn't like to use the remote control for her television, because she was afraid it would break somehow and function as a laser dangerous enough to set things on fire.
2. Oh my god, "captwafflepants."
My dad once told me a story about his grandmother refusing to fly in planes because she didn't want to get her hair all messed up from the wind.
3. What are harmful rays? "AnotherPint."
Color TV. When they became common in the mid-60s a lot of older people believed they emitted harmful rays. When Mom finally got one circa 1972 it was kept in her bedroom and we were ushered in to watch it only on special occasions. And we had to sit at least ten feet away.
4. Woah, "ParsleyBagel."
My grand-aunt still believes that 15 is the age of adulthood, that schooling isn't necessary beyond that point. She grew up in a time when literacy wasn't a given.
5. I mean, aren't they? "coscojo."
Digital clocks are lazy!
6. No heaters? "tallenlo."
When I was a kid (late 50's early 60's) seat belts in cars were an option. Lots of people thought they were unnecessary and refused to pay extra for them
Heaters and windshield defoggers were likewise optional (my parents bought a new 1964 Plymouth Valiant and didn't get the option).
7. Can you imagine calling the internet a "fad?" "thatguygreg."
My senior year of high school, I had a series of newspaper articles in the local paper explaining how the web wasn't a fad, and wasn't going away.
Nobody but one guy at the paper believed it. It was 1995.
8. But iced is so much better, "CaptainWisconsin."
My grandmother drinks only hot decaf coffee. Every meal, every day. 95 degrees with 100% humidity? Hot decaf coffee. Feeling parched after a day of hard work? Hot decaf coffee.
"When I was growing up, we never had ice. That was a luxury. Cold drinks aren't good for your stomach."
9. Pretty valid reason, "Bogthehorible."
I have a coworker about 52 yo. Refuses to use a computer because he caught his wife sexting in a chat room on their computer,so he destroyed it
10. This is a pretty hardcore conspiracy theory, "laterdude."
"I don't read novels."
My grandfather thought they were a plot by the elites to both ruin our eyesight and keep us locked away in a fantasy world.
11. This is adorable, "Julianalexidor."
My Mother In Law. When she wanted me to look something up for her, she would ask me to check "your friend, the net."
12. Oh my god, "axo-lotl."
Some people still had outdoor toilets and were laughing at those who had them installed inside because "they are shitting their own houses".
13. Wow this is so true, "my_future_wife."
I was told constantly in school that I "won't have a calculator around all the time".
14. To be fair they do break easily, "I-should-delete-this."
I never wanted touchscreen phone because I thought they're unreliable and will break easily
15. This is bad luck, "dovecross."
My grandparents refused to get air conditioning. They were convinced it would only make people sick. Fast forward 30 years and their daughter ended up in the hospital for weeks with legionaries disease from an a/c unit.
16. Ok, but get an Instagram, "Boob_Inspector."
I'm 22 and people definitely think something's odd when they ask for my Snapchat or Instagram and I say I don't have one. WHY ARE PHONE NUMBERS SO FORMAL ALL OF A SUDDEN?
17. Good for her, "vm0661."
My mother (now 80) was practically a Luddite--she didn't want an answering machine for the house phone for years "if it's important they will call back".
Now she has an iPhone and surfs the net nonstop on the Linux pc I set up for her.
18. This is amazing, "The_Original_Gronkie."
When remote control TVs came out, I suggested that my father buy one, and he said said, "It will be a cold day in Hell when I'm too lazy to tell one of you boys to get up and change the channel." It was such an amazing sentence that I committed it to memory, and I still remember it word for word 50 years later.
19. Yikes, "lavadrop5."
An acquaintance of mine told me her grandmother doesn’t own a refrigerator because refrigerators are harmful and for lazy people that don’t want to cook fresh food.
20. Ok well Alexa's are creepy, "BISON_FINGER_CHEESE."
I'm still 100% against having an alexa in my house. I just think as it as bugging my house. Can't trust anyone now a days.
21. This sounds so hard, "lavadrop5."
My mother told me some old people from her neighborhood in the 60s didn’t have washing machines because they said those were for lazy women. Decent women wash by hand on a rock by the river!