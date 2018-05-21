Teens are tweeting out their wills with #IfIDieInASchoolShooting.

School shootings have become tragically routine in America, and so have the responses.

Republicans send "thoughts and prayers," insisting that it's "too soon" to talk about gun laws. Conspiracy theorists and conservative media talking heads call the survivors "crisis actors" and try to smear the victims. The conversation moves on to whatever Kardashian is naked on Instagram. And then another shooting happens.

Lawmakers insist that they know what's best for the victims when they reject the conversation about gun reform, but children are no longer accepting the status quo.

I'm gonna try and get a hashtag trending called #IfIdieInASchoolShooting. If you wanna join, feel free. #IfIdieInASchoolShooting I will never be able to finish my animated TV series, I'll never be able to see my sister again, and I will have to become a martyr. #NeverAgain — Andrew Schneidawind (@SoldierSchnyd) May 20, 2018

Survivors of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School shared on Twitter what they feel is the best way to honor the victims, using their cutting, bleak-as-hell comedic voice and the hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting.

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting deliver my heart to dana loesch on a silver platter because she’s a heartless woman and clearly needs a new one. — jordyn #NEVERAGAIN (@jordynzoe_) May 20, 2018

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting politicize my death. It’s not too soon to talk about guns. It’s too late. — Sofie Whitney (@sofiewhitney) May 20, 2018