Teens are tweeting out their wills with #IfIDieInASchoolShooting.

Orli Matlow
May 21, 2018@7:54 PM
School shootings have become tragically routine in America, and so have the responses.

Republicans send "thoughts and prayers," insisting that it's "too soon" to talk about gun laws. Conspiracy theorists and conservative media talking heads call the survivors "crisis actors" and try to smear the victims. The conversation moves on to whatever Kardashian is naked on Instagram. And then another shooting happens.

Lawmakers insist that they know what's best for the victims when they reject the conversation about gun reform, but children are no longer accepting the status quo.

Survivors of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School shared on Twitter what they feel is the best way to honor the victims, using their cutting, bleak-as-hell comedic voice and the hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting.

Young adults all over the country are writing their wills, when they should be writing their finals.

Some kids used the hashtag to muse about the afterlife.

Others are emphasizing the momentous ocassions in life that the kids shot in their schools are robbed of when they're taken so young.

This is what teens are thinking about these days.

They're not spending their weekends eating Tide Pods, and they may still be getting *lit* with the *fam*, but they're also thinking about what they'd like to happen in case they are murdered at school.

This is America.

