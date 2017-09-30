Advertising

Pizza is one of the foods that consistently brings people of all personalities and belief systems together. It truly has everything we need. There are layers of cheese, all sorts of meat (if you're into that), steaming hot vegetables and most importantly, loads of sauce. The presence of a pizza is enough to transform any gathering into a full-fledged party, and for this reason alone, it deserves our respect and adoration.

The Twitter hashtag #IfPizzaCouldTalk is chock full of cheesy reflections on the universally beloved food, and more specifically, what pizza would say if it had a grasp of language.

#IfPizzaCouldTalk It Would Proudly Proclaim To Be a Bottom, Considering All the Toppings It Takes. — Louis Riehm (@louis_riehm) September 30, 2017

Some Twitter users aren't ready for the concept of talking pizza.

#IfPizzaCouldTalk I'd throw it on the roof . That thing is possessed pic.twitter.com/qnVMZbwVAp — Lily (@lilylanphear) September 30, 2017

While others imagine a pizza with a strong sense of self.

It got strangely sexual, fast.

#IfPizzaCouldTalk it would say I love how you lick me gently , then violently shove me in your mouth — Jmarie (@jmariec36) September 30, 2017

#IfPizzaCouldTalk, I'm sure the screams of shock & pain as I ripped pieces from its body & ate them as they watched...would be unsettling. — (((parBENtheses))) (@LievensATweet) September 30, 2017

Some imagined an equal dialogue with pizza.

#IfPizzaCouldTalk it would tell me my damn crust is too thick and I need to go on a diet. — Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) September 30, 2017

#IfPizzaCouldTalk it would say don't take another little pizza my heart ❤ 🍕 — it's me x Nic x (@nsj1970) September 30, 2017

While other Twitter users kept the conversation short.

#IfPizzaCouldTalk it still couldn't talk me out of eating it. — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) September 30, 2017

Some Twitter users drew up really specific narratives.

#IfPizzaCouldTalk it would agree I still have the better hot slice. pic.twitter.com/zHs7dL4v8c — Brie Queso (@candidqueso) September 30, 2017

#IfPizzaCouldTalk it would taunt me because it is Yom Kippur — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) September 30, 2017

While others stuck to the spicy wordplay.

#IfPizzaCouldTalk ... it does, but only on a knead to dough basis. @TagsDoneWrite — MollyPop (@TheGhostOfMolly) September 30, 2017

All scenarios aside, it's a relief that pizza is unable to talk. It would add a lot of difficult politics to a currently conflict-free snack.

