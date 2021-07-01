Iggy Azalea breaks NDA and releases statement about witnessing Britney Spears's abuse.

Britney Spears's explosive testimony about suffering under her conservatorship moved the world, but it did not move the judge. A week after the hearing, a judge denied her request to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator.

Iggy Azalea, who collaborated with Britney on the 2015 single "Pretty Girls," released a full statement about what she witnessed Britney experience and how she was treated by Jamie Spears herself.

She wrote: