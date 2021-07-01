Iggy Azalea breaks NDA and releases statement about witnessing Britney Spears's abuse.

Britney Spears's explosive testimony about suffering under her conservatorship moved the world, but it did not move the judge. A week after the hearing, a judge denied her request to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator.
Iggy Azalea, who collaborated with Britney on the 2015 single "Pretty Girls," released a full statement about what she witnessed Britney experience and how she was treated by Jamie Spears herself.
She wrote:
It's basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abuse from her life. This should be illegal.
During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.
I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?