IHOP and Denny’s are beefing over whose pancakes are the ‘OG.’ Forks are out.

We are living in a truly bizarre timeline, where it's not uncommon for fast food joints to get out the food handler approved gloves and beef with each other online. In the recent beautiful past, the internet has watched in delight as Wendys and McDonalds went at it, Burger King and McDonalds fed the fires of their decades long feud, and Wendys and Ihop entered the ring.

These social media spats are as petty and silly as they are delightful, and that combination is truly what the world needs right now (besides a government overhaul and a Green New Deal to save the earth).

A recent post in the Reddit subthread Murdered by Words gave us a beautiful exchange between Ihop and Dennys, where both franchises laid claim to the title of "Pancake OG."

Honestly, I don't care who is the real Pancake OG since both restaurants make my stomach feel like it's been through a war. But it's fun to watch them barb at each other like true movie nemesis'.