Newspaper slammed for inciting violence against Rep. Ilhan Omar, proving her 9/11 comments.

In a speech to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar discussed the Islamophobia Muslims received after 9/11, as many hateful racists associated every Muslim with the attack. On Thursday, The New York Post decided to prove her point with a horrific cover associating her with the attack.
Here's Omar's full quote:
"[The Council on American-Islamic Relations] was founded after 9/11 because they recognised that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."
And here's what The Post ran with:
Right-wing media, and its members of Congress, decided to pluck out Omar's "some people who did something" clause and pretend it was an attempt to downplay the biggest terrorist attack on American soil in history, rather than its intended use of explaining that innocent Muslims are innocent.
Without quoting The Post or fellow congressperson Dan Crenshaw, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (ever heard of her?) pointed out the hypocrisy behind the anti-Omar crusade.
According to a firefighter who survived 9/11, Crenshaw is "too busy" tweeting about Omar to discuss victim benefits.
Crenshaw has yet to support renewing the Victim Compensation Fund, a fund which compensates victims, but I'm sure 9/11 survivors appreciate all he is doing to whip up hate.
Just last week, the FBI arrested a man for allegedly threatening to murder Omar, and since then, the rhetoric has only gotten worse.
Omar responded to the attacks, calling the dangerous incitement "dangerous incitement."
She also pointed out that President George W. Bush used the same language as her, referring to Al Qaeda as "people,"
What kind of person would look at a terrorist attack and think, "very fine people on both sides"?
Not Rep. Omar.