Newspaper slammed for inciting violence against Rep. Ilhan Omar, proving her 9/11 comments.

In a speech to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar discussed the Islamophobia Muslims received after 9/11, as many hateful racists associated every Muslim with the attack. On Thursday, The New York Post decided to prove her point with a horrific cover associating her with the attack.

Here's Omar's full quote:

"[The Council on American-Islamic Relations] was founded after 9/11 because they recognised that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."

And here's what The Post ran with:

This is ugly pic.twitter.com/R2XVyS4dq8 — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) April 11, 2019

Right-wing media, and its members of Congress, decided to pluck out Omar's "some people who did something" clause and pretend it was an attempt to downplay the biggest terrorist attack on American soil in history, rather than its intended use of explaining that innocent Muslims are innocent.