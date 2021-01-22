K-pop fans shut down Trump supporters by hijacking their #ImpeachBidenNow hashtag.

Joe Biden has only been president for 2.5 days, but far-right conspiracy-loving congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has already filed articles of impeachment against him. The steadfast Trump supporter created the hashtag #ImpeachBidenNow to try and build support for impeaching the new president to avenge the impeachment(s) of her dearly departed leader. To drown out conspiracy theories and troll the MAGA base, fans of Korean pop music have flocked to the hashtag, making it significantly more difficult for Greene to propagandize.

This man has only been president for 2 days and y’all are already calling for this shit, get a life. Do something productive. #ImpeachBidenNow pic.twitter.com/2z400KImbC — Kat | DRΞΔMCΔTCHΞR (@shuvisual) January 22, 2021