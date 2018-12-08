13 times someone implemented a rule and it backfired in a big way.

Nothing kills a buzz more an enforced rule, and nothing spikes that buzz right back up quite like said rule backfiring in a big way. Ah, the sweet, sweet justice of watching something blow up in someone's face. * Does my best evil laugh*

https://media.giphy.com/media/3o72FfM5HJydzafgUE/giphy.gif

People gathered on reddit to share the best stories of rules completely backfiring. I suggest queuing up Miley Cyrus' "Can't be Tamed" for this delightful read!

1. RadixPerpetualis gives us the story about the engines heard 'round the city.

My city has issues with loud bikes/vehicles. So as a deterrant, the city put up decibel meters that displayed how loud your engine is(similar to those signs that read your speed and display it to you) but instead of deterring anyone, people would pull up to these signs and rev the heck out of their engines to see who could get the highest decibel count. The city took the counters down within a week.

2. StillAFelon reminds us about the power of the people!