13 times someone implemented a rule and it backfired in a big way.

Nothing kills a buzz more an enforced rule, and nothing spikes that buzz right back up quite like said rule backfiring in a big way. Ah, the sweet, sweet justice of watching something blow up in someone's face. * Does my best evil laugh*
People gathered on reddit to share the best stories of rules completely backfiring. I suggest queuing up Miley Cyrus' "Can't be Tamed" for this delightful read!
1. RadixPerpetualis gives us the story about the engines heard 'round the city.
My city has issues with loud bikes/vehicles. So as a deterrant, the city put up decibel meters that displayed how loud your engine is(similar to those signs that read your speed and display it to you) but instead of deterring anyone, people would pull up to these signs and rev the heck out of their engines to see who could get the highest decibel count. The city took the counters down within a week.
2. StillAFelon reminds us about the power of the people!
I work in manufacturing and we get paid piece rate, so the more I run the more I get paid. We also have a base hourly pay rate of $10/hr, so whichever pays more (the hourly or the piece rate) is what we get paid for the day. On bad days sometimes they bump us to $12/hr for the day and when we train new people we get paid $15/hr to compensate for having to slow down or stop our machines to teach the new people.
The big boss, my boss' boss' boss, came in last week. Now he used to work on the line like I do now, but you can tell he's living comfortably in his corporate life and has forgotten some of the bad parts of this job. He told my boss that we are to no longer receive training pay because, by his logic, if we are working with someone we should be making more than $15/hr, anyway. And these past 3 weeks or so we have been doing a LOT of training. So a few of us got together at the end of the day and agreed: if they aren't paying us, we won't train people. We will teach the new people enough to make us some money and leave the training to the designated trainers (2 people split between 15 or so new hires, but they make $17.50/hr)
The policy lasted 4 days.
3. Tenshotshad shows us how to stick it to the man.
At my old job, some people abused lunch so they made a few of em text in when they started and finished lunch. One guy specifically would text the start time, place he got food, his order in detail, the address, price, etc. Even when he bought a snack while out. That stopped a week later.
4. tepman16 proves why we can't have nice things.
Buddy of mine told me about a Happy Hour promotion a bar ran close to his campus. Apparently the special was something stupid like 50-cent beers that lasted until the first person went to the bathroom.
As he tells it, the first few weeks went without incident, but once it got more popular, people were going to extreme lengths to not be "that guy" including wearing adult diapers. Once people tried to covertly pee in corners and trash cans, the bar cancelled the promotion.
5. motherofdogmemes gives a true SMDH moment.
When Domino’s said all pizzas would be delivered in 30min. or less or your pizza was FREE.
All the delivery drivers kept getting in car accidents to get your pizza to you on time, so it wouldn’t come out of their paycheck. It was a short lived venture.
6. t-funny proves yet again that you gotta let people live!
A salon I worked at one day decided to drug test the hair stylists. Out of 12 stylists, 11 failed.
The manger texted everybody the next day and told them to come to work
7. sweetjaaane reveals one of life's greatest mysteries.
I worked at Macy’s one Christmas and found out the reason why you can never find anyone at the registers is because they don’t allow employees to stand at the register because it’s “intimidating.” I can’t tell you how many times I gave up trying to purchase something there because I couldn’t find anyone to ring me up.
8. MikeOxbigg tells a tale that shows us why prohibition does not work.
A hotel I used to work for decided they were having an alcohol-free holiday party. This didn't sit well with the people who'd been working there for years and were accustomed to a full bar at the party.
The staff parking lot ended up being full of people drinking in their cars trying to get a good buzz to carry them through the party and most people ended up getting way drunker than they would have so the party was a shit show.
9. nfym follows up with a heroic story about making something out of nothing, AKA the American dream.
friend had a non-alcohol wedding, nearly everyone took ecstasy instead. complete opposite of the sober event the parents wanted.
10. snacktimestwo reminds us that kids are smarter than we give them credit for.
"You have to eat whatever you touch" was a rule in my kindergarten which led to all the children touching all the food to call dibs on it.
11. Saint_Phoenix won't let us forget why people are the worst.
One of the high rise blocks I have to maintain has a sign saying "Anything left here will be removed due to it being a fire risk". People just dump the shit there they don't want like fridges and sofas and by law we have to take it. Fuck me right
12. SowerPlave makes us scream "yassss" at our screens.
Last summer in Sweden, bus drivers in some counties started wearing shorts due to the heatwave. After being denied to continue doing so by management, they started wearing skirts instead. Dress code policys gad banned shorts, but not skirts.
13. idiotforthelolz showcases why you never mess with a parent with a busy schedule.
A famous example from Freakonomics was when a day care started charging a small fine for parents who picked up their children late. Instead of resulting in more on-time arrivals, the new policy actually caused more late pick-ups. This is because the parents were originally worried that a late pick-up would be a significant burden on the day care employees, but because the fine was so small (only a few dollars), they decided that it must not be a big inconvenience for the day care.