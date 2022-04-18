19 fed-up employees reveal the industry secrets they think customers should know.

Secrets may not make friends, but trade secrets can forge lifelong bonds.

This Reddit thread goes deep on employee gossip, corporate douchebaggery, and tips for getting a better (or at least - not terrible) deal.

"What is a dirty little (or big) secret about an industry that you have worked in, that people outside the industry really ought to know?"

1.

I don't know that this is a secret but flight attendants and pilots don't get paid while boarding, deplaning, and delays. So when you're delayed and angry, so are we. We're not making money and still have to be there. - boozeandarrows

2.

Almost everyone in the TV and film industry is winging it. - WiggleSparks

3.

A used car is priced based on what it will sell.for but the margin is calculated by how deep they are into it. So if a car was just traded in, and they haven't detailed it or advertised it yet you can pay thousands less if you ask.