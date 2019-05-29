Influencer with 2 million followers couldn't sell 36 t-shirts and the internet is coming for her.

An 18-year-old influencer with 2.6 million followers has started a discussion about marketing, influencer culture, and emotional manipulation after sharing a now deleted post about her failed t-shirt brand launch.
As with most macro influencers, Arii relies on endorsements and partnerships with brands to keep her lifestyle afloat, which means having millions of followers isn't enough in itself, you need followers who will engage with your social media and actually buy products.
In her now deleted post, Arii shared that the initial launch of her clothing line was a bust because she was unable to sell 36 t-shirts, the minimum requirement for the clothing company she was working with.
The caption read:
"Unfortunately the company that I'm working with goes based on your first drop sales. In order for them to order and make my products (even to keep working with them) I have to sell at least 36 pieces (knowing I've become super irrelevant, I already knew it was gonna be hard) but I was getting such good feedback that people loved it and were gonna buy it. No one has kept their word so now the company won't be able to send out the orders to people who actually bought shit and it breaks my heart."
Screenshots of her post quickly went viral, and started a discussion about how being a successful influencer requires actual engagement with your followers and a cohesive branding tactic.
People were quick to point out that having a lot of followers who like your photos is different than being influential or having a palpable and clear creative vision.
Also, selling t-shirts falls outside the larger purview of launching a fully fleshed fashion brand or capsule.
A handful of people theorized that the initial fail was purposeful, and possibly a manipulative marketing tactic to get people to pity buy upon a "second" launch attempt.
She has yet to post a follow-up to her now deleted post about the t-shirts, but now that the theories are out, she may get that extra boost of attention she was looking for.