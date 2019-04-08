Instagram account brilliantly trolls pastors who live Kardashian lifestyles on God's dime.

The latest viral Instagram account was inspired by swagged out pastors wearing designer clothing, a combination that is sadly more common than you'd think. The aptly named PreachersNSneakers screenshots photos of popular pastors (many of whom are celebrity status) next to the price tags of their clothing.
The result, can easily be translated as an indictment against those preaching generosity while living luxuriously off a congregation's hard earned coin.
Either that, or it's a niche fashion blog for people who have been silently hoping they'd see more pastors get into modeling.
Understandably, there are a lot of different ways to respond to this Instagram. A lot of people scroll through it as an absurdist comedy of sorts, a visual reminder of how even religion is influenced by capitalism and influencer culture.
Several people on the Instagram account have also pointed out the fact that many of the popular celebrity pastors feed themselves off of book deals and investments, so while they might be living lavishly and profiting off their status, they aren't directing funding it via the church itself.
Even in cases where the pastors aren't funding a designer lifestyle directly from the church, there are ethical questions around living a wealthy lifestyle while preaching about justice, love and equality.
Where is the line between taking advantage of your position in religion, and contradicting the very text you're preaching? This is just one of the questions this Instagram is posing, in the funniest way possible.
While the account is getting a lot of thoughtful and funny engagement from both atheists and religious people, not all of the pastors are on board for getting put on blast.
The most recent post revealed a DM from one of the pastors, who said he paid for none of his clothing himself.
Ironically, the account itself doesn't technically debate whether the pastors pay for the clothing out of pocket or receive them for promotion, it just presents them with expensive swag and lets commenters do the rest. So in that sense, any pastors who lurk the page are invited to spill their own tea.