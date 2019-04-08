Instagram account brilliantly trolls pastors who live Kardashian lifestyles on God's dime.

Advertising

Advertising

Several people on the Instagram account have also pointed out the fact that many of the popular celebrity pastors feed themselves off of book deals and investments, so while they might be living lavishly and profiting off their status, they aren't directing funding it via the church itself. View this post on Instagram Let’s try this again: Pastor @levilusko with the Black on Black Nike Blazer vibes. @virgilabloh sup A post shared by PreachersNSneakers (@preachersnsneakers) on Apr 6, 2019 at 5:41pm PDT Even in cases where the pastors aren't funding a designer lifestyle directly from the church, there are ethical questions around living a wealthy lifestyle while preaching about justice, love and equality.

Advertising

Instagram Where is the line between taking advantage of your position in religion, and contradicting the very text you're preaching? This is just one of the questions this Instagram is posing, in the funniest way possible. View this post on Instagram The homie @chadcveach back at it again in some black cement golf J’s A post shared by PreachersNSneakers (@preachersnsneakers) on Mar 26, 2019 at 3:47pm PDT While the account is getting a lot of thoughtful and funny engagement from both atheists and religious people, not all of the pastors are on board for getting put on blast.

Advertising

The most recent post revealed a DM from one of the pastors, who said he paid for none of his clothing himself. View this post on Instagram Would you classify yourself as...mad bro? A post shared by PreachersNSneakers (@preachersnsneakers) on Apr 2, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT Ironically, the account itself doesn't technically debate whether the pastors pay for the clothing out of pocket or receive them for promotion, it just presents them with expensive swag and lets commenters do the rest. So in that sense, any pastors who lurk the page are invited to spill their own tea.

Advertising