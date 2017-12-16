This Instagram artist's underwater makeup tutorial went viral, because somehow she didn't drown.

If you've thought of it, it's likely someone has already done it. This truth has become especially true in the world of beauty and makeup as Instagrammers create inventive new ways to show off contouring techniques.

In a recent impressive and potentially fatal beauty tutorial, the Instagram user @meplusfashion completed a whole makeup tutorial underwater.

By the grace of some deity, a lot of well-edited takes, and possible secret mermaid status, she was able to apply a face of makeup while fully submerged in a pool.

In the clip she applies blush, eyebrow filler, curls her eyelashes and applies mascara all while NOT DROWNING?! HOW?!

Somehow, in this video, she transcended that godawful stinging feeling when you open your eyes underwater and everything you've known flashes before your eyes and just want to be on land.

At least, she makes the whole ordeal of not drowning whilst applying makeup look pleasant and easy.