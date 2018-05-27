This Instagram mocking celebrity fashion is what we all need right now.

Celebrity fashion truly lives in a world of its own. The confluence of immense wealth, access to the most artful designers, and the fashion freedom that comes with being extremely conventionally attractive can result in some WILD outfits.

Personally, I would be lying if I pretended to not enjoy the parade of inventive celebrity fashion. However, I think most of us are acutely aware that we wouldn't be able to pull off similar looks in our everyday lives on a budget.

This is where the beauty of Emanuele Ferrari's Instagram comes into play.

Since 2014, Emanuele (known as Emi for short) has recreated celebrity looks with the materials in his house, and the results show just how absurd high fashion can be.

There are bikini looks.