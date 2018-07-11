Instagram model’s ‘cute’ photo shoot with sharks turns into literal blood bath.

If I saw a pool full of sharks I would probably gaze in complete awe while beholding their full glory from a safe distance. But I would never, ever consider jumping in with them for a photo op. Hell, I think the ocean is beautiful but even dipping my toes near tiny nibbling fish (I am obviously a marine scientist) is intimidating.
What if the fish have a contractable disease, or they lay eggs in my leg stubble and I turn into that kid from the The Thirteenth Year?!
As you already guessed, most people are not me, and the 19-year-old Instagram model, nursing student and lifestyle blogger Katarina Zarutskie is MUCH FREER than I'll ever be.
During a recent trip to the Bahamas, Zarutskie, her boyfriend, and his family spotted a group of nurse sharks swimming in a shallow pool. Since Zarutskie spotted several other people peacefully swimming with the notably sociable nurse sharks, she thought she'd take the leap herself and grab some beautiful photos.
Unfortunately for her, the sharks were NOT feeling cute and the Instagram moment soon went the way of blood baths.
The first photo is as zen and lovely as she hoped, but the shark-filled tides quickly turned.
As you can see here, one of the miffed nurse sharks went straight for her arm meat and took a bite.
This of course, put a quick cap on the wildlife photoshoot.
She quickly lifted her freshly bitten arm out of the water to prevent blood from spreading in the pool and attracting more sharks.
Luckily for her, Zarutskie didn't lose function in her arm and it's currently healing. She had to go through several rounds of antibiotics due to the myriad of bacteria the shark could have given her.
While speaking with Buzzfeed News, Zarutskie admitted that taking photos surrounded by shark home with risks (I am writing this with great restraint).
"I would recommend people to do it but be smart about it,” she said, in reference to others who may want to follow suit. “You are in their home."