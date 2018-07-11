Instagram model’s ‘cute’ photo shoot with sharks turns into literal blood bath.

If I saw a pool full of sharks I would probably gaze in complete awe while beholding their full glory from a safe distance. But I would never, ever consider jumping in with them for a photo op. Hell, I think the ocean is beautiful but even dipping my toes near tiny nibbling fish (I am obviously a marine scientist) is intimidating.

What if the fish have a contractable disease, or they lay eggs in my leg stubble and I turn into that kid from the The Thirteenth Year?!

As you already guessed, most people are not me, and the 19-year-old Instagram model, nursing student and lifestyle blogger Katarina Zarutskie is MUCH FREER than I'll ever be.

During a recent trip to the Bahamas, Zarutskie, her boyfriend, and his family spotted a group of nurse sharks swimming in a shallow pool. Since Zarutskie spotted several other people peacefully swimming with the notably sociable nurse sharks, she thought she'd take the leap herself and grab some beautiful photos.