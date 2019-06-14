Instagram model in hot water for underwear selfie comparing herself to a rice farmer.

The past decade has ushered in the new reality of influencer culture, where young hip Instagram models are sent across the world to document their travels and promote brands.
As with most micro manifestations of capitalism, influencer culture is a self-perpetuating system. If you're already popular online, it's a lot easier to get offered free swag, trips, and brand sponsorships then if you're starting from scratch.
And from there, the followers quickly accrue, as do your opportunities to travel and promote online.
Given the performative privilege of being an influencer, and the scores and scores of sexy photos required, when white Western Instagram models travel, it's like white woman tourism on steroids.
Given this cultural tension, there was a great deal of backlash when the Instagram model Natalie Schlater posted a photo of herself gazing into an Indonesian rice field, with the caption: "Thinking about how different my life is from the man picking rice in this field every single morning."
Screenshots of the now disabled comments revealed a lot of heated responses to Schlater's reflection on the man picking rice.
People tore apart how privileged and strange her gaze felt in both the photo and the caption.
One commenter shared how their girlfriend's family owns a rice farm in Vietnam, and demystified the reality of that life.
Most of the comments, however, came directly for Schlater and her lifestyle.
Soon after receiving a flurry of backlash, Schlater disabled comments and posted a new caption, apologizing for the way her first caption came across.
She wrote:
"I seem to have been extremely misunderstood in what I meant previously. I am very aware of my privileges and how grateful I am for all that I have in my life and was recognizing how hard working and unbelievably kind the Indonesian people are and never meant to come off disrespectful. That being said I am so sorry if I hurt anyone’s feelings which was never ever my intention. Please be kinder to one another and spread kindness and not hate."
To her credit, she listened and learned from the whole ordeal.