Instagram model transforms herself into 'ideal' body according to trolls. You'll be terrified.

People who choose to spend their free time hurling verbal abuse at strangers online are obviously deeply unhappy, and shouldn't be listened to. Even so, dealing with online abuse in a healthy way is much easier said than done. Regardless of how obviously pathetic online trolls can be, it's unfair to expect someone to just brush all the cruel words off day after day.

Sadly, the body positive Instagram model Chessie King is all too familiar with the online bullying and trolls.

She dedicates her page to spreading positive images of self-love, healthy habits and a realistic view of beauty (that is not centered exclusively on looks).

In contrast to her positive messaging, trolls fill her inbox with unsolicited insults about her body.

In perhaps the most jarring (and poignant) clawback yet, King teamed up with Cybersmile to make a video bringing attention to all the online trolling she receives, and the widespread issue of online abuse. In the video, King edits and mutates her body according to what the trolls want. Beyond being a visually jolting ride, the contradictions present in the bullying truly prove how the court of opinion makes it impossible to exist in a normal human body.