Instagram model accidentally gets filmed having a panic attack. She posts it for the best reason.

"⚠️WARNING! VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED!⚠️ No, this is NOT an act, this is REAL LIFE. This was me earlier having one of THE WORST panic attacks I’d ever had that happened to be caught on camera. Why I had this attack isn’t important so I’ll leave that bit out. I’m posting this not for attention or sympathy, but because I have been given this platform on instagram and would like to do some good with it. You guys see most of my life as rainbows and sunshine (cuz no one likes to post the bad parts anyways) , however this is my reality. Constantly having anxiety and being fine one minute, and like this the next. I try to post as much as I can about mental health to bring AWARENESS to it because it is REAL, and is not taught very well in Malaysia, however I have never been able to show you guys until now."

The video, while unplanned, was posted in hopes of making others feel less alone with their anxiety struggles. "I didn’t choose this, I do not want it, and it’s a horrible thing to be constantly fighting a battle no one knows about or sees that’s in your head 24/7 and constantly feeling like a crazy person. It burdens not only you, but the people around you & yet all you can do is apologize when you yourself don’t even want it which is one of the worst feelings ever. I’m very lucky to have a great support system around me that loves & takes good care of me in times like these, however not everyone is as lucky as I am... and so this post is to remind those who suffer from it that you ARE NOT ALONE, & to hopefully bring awareness to the people who don’t know/understand mental illnesses."

Kharina wrote that she'll feel satisfied if her video educates even just one person about the very real nature of mental health issues, and how people truly cannot control how their brains are wired. "If I can enlighten even 1 person by posting this, I’ll be happy and will feel like I have used this platform to do something useful & good instead of just for selfish nonsensical reasons. I may or may not delete this, but I just thought that after everything today, & the fact that someone had actually gotten this on camera, that it felt almost like it was my duty to do some good with it. I hope if someone you know has any form of mental health illness that you try your best to be patient with them time & time again which I know can be hard, but is sometimes the best or only thing you can do for that person... to just try your best to understand, and just BE THERE."

Soon after she posted it, the video was reposted on Twitter where it quickly went viral. People always thought that having anxiety is okay and some of them think those people really don’t know how to control it. People always thought that this was never happened in real life.



But guys, it does and this happened to be caught on camera. pic.twitter.com/LFIdDbEHuB — SR (@syeerazak) May 8, 2019 There’s people who battling with their severe panic attacks EVERY SINGLE DAY. Never ever belittle those who are fighting with it. We never knew what’s lingering on their mind 24/7. Its very sad knowing that mental health awareness is not taught very well in Malaysia. — SR (@syeerazak) May 8, 2019 If it’s happen to be someone in your family going through like this, just be there for them and try to understand their situations. Be their great support system. Mental health ilness is no kidding. #mentalhealthawareness — SR (@syeerazak) May 8, 2019 People on Twitter were quick to share their own experiences with anxiety, and how crucial it is to open up understanding about the reality.

And anxiety attacks or any mental illness does not mean your iman is low. Nabi Muhammad (PBUH) face intense hardship throughout his lifetime, but at one point he got severely depressed when Allah stopped sending revelations on him for about 6 months. — s a r (a) 🌺 (@saraellyssx) May 8, 2019 This is real. This is anxiety. Never ever tell to us that it is in our heads. I'm glad that there are so many people around her. This is exactly what she needs.



But, please give her more space for air lol... — 🖤 (@e_win92) May 8, 2019 She's having anxiety attack and people still surrounds her, where is the common sense, give her some space — Luqman (@luqmanzhid) May 8, 2019 I feel her. Been attacked few times. It's quite difficult to breathe and my whole body suddenly become stiff. Can't even move my feet and fingers. All went cold. Even can't move my mouth - can't talk. Just want to cry. Feel like want to passed out. And people still make fun of it — ♔ iraa ♔ (@_irasyira) May 8, 2019

Sadly, there is still so much misinformation about anxiety, people who truly don't understand the real physical and psychological affects of it, and how debilitating it can be in moments of panic. The popularity of videos like can serve as yet another tool to bridge the gap between some people's lived experience, and the misunderstanding of others. Had a panic attack a few months ago and had to be taken to the hospital. I remember hearing one of the medics cracking jokes.



People don't understand how hard it is to suffer from anxiety... — GirlNight (@PinkFruit18) May 8, 2019 I always have it. Especially when im stressed up about my business, or when im gonna sit for finals, or when im overthinking. It avtually Hurts physically when it happens. There were times i’d faint. There were times i’d pray to just die coz i cant stand it. Ppl dont understand — fima (@fhmhazmn) May 8, 2019

Thank you for this thread. I’m so strong minded when it comes to what I let people know. At the end of the day I say to myself it’s no body’s business. However I feel as if I’m getting closer to speaking out about my experience, it’s such a process I’ve been battling for 5 years — amy francesca 🇯🇲 (@amyfrancescaa_) May 8, 2019 May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so it's a great time to signal boost conversations and stories about mental health. Shifting cultural attitudes towards mental health is a slow and steady process, but progress is being made, slowly but surely.