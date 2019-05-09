Instagram model accidentally gets filmed having a panic attack. She posts it for the best reason.

The culture of Instagram influencers is by nature built on a sense of FOMO. These viral accounts largely accrue followings by presenting well-lit aspirational photos of influencers sipping coffee on massive balconies overlooking the ocean, or posing in new launches from various brands.
Which is to say, the selling point and image presented is primarily built on fantasy and luxury, these are lives that most of us can't afford or predict for ourselves. Because of this, many accounts gather loyal fans out of voyeurism, because who among us wouldn't like to drink organic chai on a beach in Hawaii while surrounded by a professional photo crew?!
While these branded and highly curated photos are the literal bread and butter of most influencers, more and more have been going off script and using their platform to keep it honest with their followers.
Most recently, the Malaysian influencer who goes by the name Kharina K opened up about her ongoing struggle with anxiety and panic attacks.
In her most recent video, Kharina was caught mid panic attack, the footage of which was obviously not planned. Rather than getting rid of the footage or keeping it private, she saw it as an opportunity to destigmatize the reality of anxiety disorders, and also pull back the veil of what her daily life is really like.
She started the post by warning viewers of the intensity, so it wouldn't trigger or surprise anyone scrolling by.
"⚠️WARNING! VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED!⚠️ No, this is NOT an act, this is REAL LIFE. This was me earlier having one of THE WORST panic attacks I’d ever had that happened to be caught on camera. Why I had this attack isn’t important so I’ll leave that bit out. I’m posting this not for attention or sympathy, but because I have been given this platform on instagram and would like to do some good with it. You guys see most of my life as rainbows and sunshine (cuz no one likes to post the bad parts anyways) , however this is my reality. Constantly having anxiety and being fine one minute, and like this the next. I try to post as much as I can about mental health to bring AWARENESS to it because it is REAL, and is not taught very well in Malaysia, however I have never been able to show you guys until now."
The video, while unplanned, was posted in hopes of making others feel less alone with their anxiety struggles.
"I didn’t choose this, I do not want it, and it’s a horrible thing to be constantly fighting a battle no one knows about or sees that’s in your head 24/7 and constantly feeling like a crazy person. It burdens not only you, but the people around you & yet all you can do is apologize when you yourself don’t even want it which is one of the worst feelings ever. I’m very lucky to have a great support system around me that loves & takes good care of me in times like these, however not everyone is as lucky as I am... and so this post is to remind those who suffer from it that you ARE NOT ALONE, & to hopefully bring awareness to the people who don’t know/understand mental illnesses."
Kharina wrote that she'll feel satisfied if her video educates even just one person about the very real nature of mental health issues, and how people truly cannot control how their brains are wired.
"If I can enlighten even 1 person by posting this, I’ll be happy and will feel like I have used this platform to do something useful & good instead of just for selfish nonsensical reasons. I may or may not delete this, but I just thought that after everything today, & the fact that someone had actually gotten this on camera, that it felt almost like it was my duty to do some good with it. I hope if someone you know has any form of mental health illness that you try your best to be patient with them time & time again which I know can be hard, but is sometimes the best or only thing you can do for that person... to just try your best to understand, and just BE THERE."
Soon after she posted it, the video was reposted on Twitter where it quickly went viral.
People on Twitter were quick to share their own experiences with anxiety, and how crucial it is to open up understanding about the reality.
Sadly, there is still so much misinformation about anxiety, people who truly don't understand the real physical and psychological affects of it, and how debilitating it can be in moments of panic. The popularity of videos like can serve as yet another tool to bridge the gap between some people's lived experience, and the misunderstanding of others.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so it's a great time to signal boost conversations and stories about mental health. Shifting cultural attitudes towards mental health is a slow and steady process, but progress is being made, slowly but surely.