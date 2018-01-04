Instagrammer says there's a medical reason for her shockingly flat baby bump.

Many of us associate large baby bumps with a healthy and regular pregnancy, but that's not necessarily how every healthy pregnancy looks. The popular Instagrammer and fashion designer Yiota Kouzokas recently shared why her 9-month baby bump is so flat, and it's completely a matter of body type and individual health issues.
The co-owner of the Australian brand Sabo Skirt has been documenting much of her pregnancy journey on Instagram, and during the process, has received a barrage of messages expressing curiosity and concern over her small baby bump remains.
After months of questions, Kouzoukas explained to her Instagram followers that a combination of past endemetriosis surgeries combined with her backwards tilted uterus and naturally tight stomach (meaning the muscles push the stomach flatter) cause her baby bump to appear much smaller. But that doesn't mean the child isn't healthy.
She wrote:
"For the first four months of my pregnancy, my uterus was retroverted/tilted which means that [the baby] was growing backwards into my body rather than outwards. Most people with this type of uterus tilt forward at around 12 weeks and continue growing outwards like you normally would.My uterus didn’t ‘flip forward’ until well into being four months pregnant because of the backwards tilted position paired with decade old endometriosis scarring that I have on my uterosacral ligaments. Basically, these ligaments are acting like anchors keeping my uterus ‘inside’ rather than ‘outside,’ which is why I appeared smaller than most people for the first four or five months. Now, at #6monthspregnant I’m growing forwards just like everyone else while the scarring on my ligaments slowly breaks down. My torso is also short and my stomach is naturally toned which is keeping my belly super tight, so I’ve had to personally stop all ab exercises to avoid any issues with possible ab separation. This is for me personally, as instructed by my doctor and is in no way a blanket rule for anyone else. I’m perfectly healthy, baby is perfectly healthy and that’s all that matters. Our bodies and bumps are all different and our shapes and sizes are all different too ❤️"
Women face a lot of unnecessary public speculation about their health and decisions when they're pregnant (and really, in general), so it's generous of Kouzoukas to share about her personal health circumstances so followers can better understand how healthy pregnancy looks different for everyone.
Much like every baby, every baby bump is different.