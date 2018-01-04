Instagrammer says there's a medical reason for her shockingly flat baby bump.

Many of us associate large baby bumps with a healthy and regular pregnancy, but that's not necessarily how every healthy pregnancy looks. The popular Instagrammer and fashion designer Yiota Kouzokas recently shared why her 9-month baby bump is so flat, and it's completely a matter of body type and individual health issues.

The co-owner of the Australian brand Sabo Skirt has been documenting much of her pregnancy journey on Instagram, and during the process, has received a barrage of messages expressing curiosity and concern over her small baby bump remains.

After months of questions, Kouzoukas explained to her Instagram followers that a combination of past endemetriosis surgeries combined with her backwards tilted uterus and naturally tight stomach (meaning the muscles push the stomach flatter) cause her baby bump to appear much smaller. But that doesn't mean the child isn't healthy.

She wrote: