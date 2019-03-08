18 hilarious International Women's Day tweets to briefly distract you from the pay gap.

It's International Women's Day, the ONE day allotted to us by the patriarchy to celebrate the labor and contributions of 51% of the international population. Let's celebrate women, starting with their tweets!
1.
in honor of international women’s day, consider not asking a woman what it is like to be a woman in whatever field she chooses to be in— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 8, 2019
2.
a mood for International Women’s Day pic.twitter.com/TYoTuA1RYo— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) March 8, 2019
3.
me reading men's tweets about international women's day pic.twitter.com/Hc2vUXS2xI— Sara Yasin 🙅🏻 (@sarayasin) March 8, 2019
4.
Happy international women’s day to that woman a few years ago who chugged the expensive bottle of whiskey that airport security were trying to take off her, and her only.— 𝔏𝔞𝔲𝔯𝔢𝔫 ℭ𝔬𝔪𝔯𝔞𝔡𝔢 but actually Aoife (@infinityonhi) March 8, 2019
5.
Happy international women's day to that bitch (me)— Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) March 8, 2019
6.
Domestic women, don’t read this, international women, hello— 𝓑𝓲𝓰 𝓣𝓲𝓶𝓮 𝓑𝓾𝓼𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓑𝓲𝓽𝓬𝓱 (@sug_knight) March 8, 2019
-
-
-
Happy international women’s day
7.
celebrating international women's day by paying my respects to a perfect tweet pic.twitter.com/Y7ad3PvSFD— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 8, 2019
8.
for international women’s day, give her the gift of leaving her alone for the rest of her life.— Scaachi (@Scaachi) March 8, 2019
9.
happy international women's day to all the drunk women I've ever befriended in bar bathrooms, I hope you're thriving wherever you are, also I love your lipstick— Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) March 8, 2019
10.
happy international women’s day to all of the girls I will always be jealous of & am not an evolved person enough to face why— melissa lozada-oliva (@ellomelissa) March 8, 2019
11.
Happy international women’s day if you’re going to watch porn today men have to be bottoming— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) March 8, 2019
12.
My guess is that an International Men's Day wouldn't translate to a million emails from clothing and lifestyle websites in my inbox.— Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) March 8, 2019
Code WHORUNTHEWORLD for 20%* off at checkout!
*restrictions apply
13.
A mood. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/HDv1jtK8Gq— Summer Brennan 🌈👠 (@summerbrennan) March 8, 2019
14.
Or even better, do something for women in need. Donate money, clothes and other goods. In short: keep the words, do something. https://t.co/JaHWIWBIcI— Jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) March 8, 2019
15.
you: happy international women’s day!— Rosemary Donahue (@rosadona) March 8, 2019
my group chat: whatever this is pic.twitter.com/00lcxN4XE8
16.
Ladies, its International Women’s Day. Treat yourselves by blocking an extra man on Twitter today!— Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) March 8, 2019
17.
happy international women's day ladies and nb folk, rob a bank, commandeer a man's car like gta, do crime, nobody can stop you today it's the law— gracie hoos (@cottoncandaddy) March 8, 2019
18.
as it’s international women’s day let’s remember the time cher single handedly took down the patriarchy pic.twitter.com/ouUsG8fnfX— joe (@joedeal_) March 8, 2019