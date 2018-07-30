The internet is obsessed with Barack and Michelle Obama dancing at a Beyonce concert.

Now that they're no longer toiling away in the hellish White House, Barack and Michelle Obama have a lot more time to pursue their other passions: getting pictures with cute babies and dancing to Beyonce.
On Saturday night the former president and First Lady rolled into Beyonce and Jay Z's concert in Landover, Maryland, with none other than Queen Bey's mother Tina Knowles.
Barack and Michelle were fully feeling the music, and more than a few people freaked out when they realized the Obamas were jamming out in the same room as them.
There's even video footage of them getting down, if you peep the upper section you'll see them shimmying.
With all of the garbage going on in the world, it's just super nice to see Michelle and Barack dancing and having themselves a nice time.