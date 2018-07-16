The 30 best reactions to that bonkers Trump and Putin press conference.

In case you missed it, Trump and Putin had a joint press conference today, and it's been a true ride for all unfortunate enough to witness it.

The press conference follows closely on the heels of a one-on-one meeting between Putin and Trump that took place just three days after the Justice Department indicted 12 Russian officials for interference with the 2016 election.

Despite the 12 reason indictments, Trump deflected admissions of the Kremlin's involvement in the 2016 election, saying "I don't see any reason" to believe Russia was connected to hacking of the DNC server.

Here's the transcript of Trump's answer when he was asked whether he believes Putin or U.S. intelligence. pic.twitter.com/i4xs4H4QKh — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 16, 2018

The nail was truly placed in the coffin of Trump's allegiance to Russia when he straight up said: I have real confidence in my intelligence people, but I must tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial.”

"That's really going to backfire on him," Ed Henry says on @FoxNews of Trump's refusal to side with his own intelligence agencies. pic.twitter.com/46D8is7rwI — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) July 16, 2018

The internet is aflame with anger, confusion, jokes and sadness after witnessing the president overtly side with a Russian dictator over the FBI.