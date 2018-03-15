Internet obsessing over bizarre detail in story of how Don Jr. and soon-to-be ex wife Vanessa first met.

In case you missed the monumental news: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa has filed for divorce.

As with most Trump-related news, the word has spread like wild fire thus spurring a flurry of internet theories, memes of Don Jr. and Vanessa's wedding photo, and now, a special look at the story of how they first met.

Buckle up, this anecdote truly puts Nicholas Sparks' whole body of work to shame.

this is how don, jr. and vanessa trump met https://t.co/6W2FfsVBQW pic.twitter.com/I0Mo2vveYu — Kenzie Bryant (@kenzbry) February 8, 2018

Just, everything about this is notable. First of all, it feels completely fitting that Donald Trump introduced his son to Vanessa. Since, after all, Trump is a field-worn creepy purveyor of young attractive women.

Secondly, the interaction sounds so awkward and unremarkable. Also, Trump Sr. FORGOT about all of it then pulled a Groundhog Day?! This is all too appropos. The best part though, both of them forgot each other and only began to "click" after Vanessa laughed about the fumbles of Trump Sr.

This meet-cute is like a steaming hot bowl of fudge, it's so delicious.

The internet has a lot of (appropriate) feelings about the anecdote.