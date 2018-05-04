The internet is dragging DJ Khaled for saying he doesn't go down on women.

Happy Friday! If you've been dying to know the ins and outs of DJ Khaled's bedroom habits, then you have come to the right place!

In a recently resurfaced interview on the radio show "The Breakfast Club," Khaled shared that he doesn't go down on women but expects them to go down on him.

The interview was originally conducted in 2014, back when Khaled was engaged to his now wife Nicole Tuck. In it, the host Angela Yee pressed for details on whether he does the deed downtown, to which he responded: "Hell nah, I can't do that. I don't do that."

ok so I'm convinced he has the mind of a teenage boy pic.twitter.com/epzhPjceny — Got Student Loans Homie Quan (@howcomeyousmell) May 4, 2018

When Yee asked whether Khaled expected women to go down on him, his predictable hypocrisy was revealed.