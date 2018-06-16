The internet is dragging Kim Kardashian for how she did North's hair.

It seems like no matter what Kim Kardashian does, there are people ready to criticize her. Just two weeks ago Kardashian met with president Trump to discuss a pardon for 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, a grandma serving life in prison for a one-time, non violent drug offense. The meeting itself led to Johnson being granted clemency by Trump, an outcome that likely wouldn't have occurred otherwise.
Nonetheless, there is a large portion of the internet firmly determined to hate Kardashian no matter what she does or doesn't do.
Take, for example, the recent division over North West's hairdo. On Thursday, 5-year-old North was spotted out with her mom wearing a hot pink Adidas windbreaker, white Yeezys, a candy choker necklace and fluffy unicorn purse. While the outfit was a very cute, fitting ensemble for a child into playing with clothes, many people took issue with her hair -- which was straightened in a ponytail with a braid cascading down the middle.
While a lot of people thought she looked adorable, some felt concerned about the implications of Kardashian -- a white woman, straightening her half-black daughter's curly hair at such a young age.
Given the political underpinnings of hairstyles, this is a reasonable point to bring up. Also, the fact that straightening can be a long and painful process and could potentially damage her curl pattern.
Still, others felt it was too deep of a read, especially since North may have wanted the hairstyle herself.
As long as North herself is enjoying her hairdo and doesn't feel pressured to change herself by her parents, the rest is irrelevant.