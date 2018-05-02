The internet is dragging this vegan for shaming a woman who bought a kid ice cream.

No good deed goes unpunished. At least, no good deed goes unpunished when you're a vegan who buys a crying child ice cream made with real cow's milk.

Basically, when the vegan Twitter user Avocadhoe saw a crying child who didn't have enough money to buy ice cream, she did the human thing and cheered the kid up with a treat.

Pulled up to my driveway to find a little girl crying, she didn’t have money for the ice cream van like her friends did so I gave her enough money to get herself a nice big ice cream with sauce, sprinkles and a flake. She was so happy (and soon had ice cream round her mouth) — Avocadhoe Ⓥ (@itsallzara) April 28, 2018

Seems reasonable, right?! Well, think again. When one of her fellow vegan Twitter followers caught wind of her committing the cardinal sin of purchasing dairy, he not only slid in her DMs, but her put her on full blast on his Twitter. Just, read.

I usually do not do this, but I feel like this is appropriate to post since this person is claiming to be a vegan even though she admitted to buying non-vegan ice cream for someone else, defended what she did when I spoke with her privately (hoping that would make her less likely pic.twitter.com/uBOSo6qR4m — Anthony Dagher ⓥ (@7AnthonyDagher7) April 28, 2018

to be defensive, though I should not have had to worry about that) about it even though I was respectful, and blocked me rather than admitting I was right and that she should not have bought the non-vegan ice cream for that child. To my vegan followers, I know at least those of — Anthony Dagher ⓥ (@7AnthonyDagher7) April 28, 2018