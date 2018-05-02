The internet is dragging this vegan for shaming a woman who bought a kid ice cream.

No good deed goes unpunished. At least, no good deed goes unpunished when you're a vegan who buys a crying child ice cream made with real cow's milk.
Basically, when the vegan Twitter user Avocadhoe saw a crying child who didn't have enough money to buy ice cream, she did the human thing and cheered the kid up with a treat.
Seems reasonable, right?! Well, think again. When one of her fellow vegan Twitter followers caught wind of her committing the cardinal sin of purchasing dairy, he not only slid in her DMs, but her put her on full blast on his Twitter. Just, read.
Understandably, she was none too happy with getting flogged for committing an act of kindness towards a child.
The internet proceeded to drag Anthony Dagher for failing to chill the hell out about an ice cream cone.
If reading his screed about the ills of buying a child ice cream made you deeply, deeply tired, take comfort in the fact that you are FAR from alone. The internet is in agreement: this man needs to perhaps chill out with some vegan ice cream and screen-free time.