The internet is dying at what this guy accidentally sent his professor.

College is a time notorious for sleep-deprivation and stress overload. So it's only natural that you're going to slip-up and turn in a few assignments that you know aren't up to your glowing potential.

However, even extremely tired college students have standards for themselves. There's a huge difference between sending in a paper you know isn't up to par, and sending in the wrong attachment completely.

When student Alex Sparrow realized he sent the wrong attachment to his professor, he shared his hilarious mistake with Twitter.

Hopefully, his professor thinks cats are as funny as the rest of the internet, and can appreciate the honest mistake.

This picture is honestly amazing though.