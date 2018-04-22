The internet is dying at what this guy accidentally sent his professor.

College is a time notorious for sleep-deprivation and stress overload. So it's only natural that you're going to slip-up and turn in a few assignments that you know aren't up to your glowing potential.
However, even extremely tired college students have standards for themselves. There's a huge difference between sending in a paper you know isn't up to par, and sending in the wrong attachment completely.
When student Alex Sparrow realized he sent the wrong attachment to his professor, he shared his hilarious mistake with Twitter.
Hopefully, his professor thinks cats are as funny as the rest of the internet, and can appreciate the honest mistake.
This picture is honestly amazing though.
The texts between Sparrow and his friends truly capture the emotion-fueled situation.
This is truly a hilarious reason to be stressed.
We need to gaze once more upon the pure, relentless beauty of this cat.
The internet has been waiting with bated breath to hear if Sparrow's professor is gonna be cool about #Catgate or not.
At the time of writing, Sparrow had JUST updated his tweet to let us all know that he was allowed to resubmit his essay.
This is a truly blessed story all around.