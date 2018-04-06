The internet is dying over Mindy Kaling's response to her face getting memed.

Every week blesses us with a new trending meme. This week's hot meme is basically an upgrade of the old Marilyn Monroe quote "if you don't love me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best."

Except, in true meme fashion, the current Twitter joke includes side-by-side photos and a myriad of riffs on the quote. As with all memes, no one is safe, so it was only a matter of time before the comedian and writer Mindy Kaling was sacrificed to the meme godz.

If you're a fan of The Office, this meme will hit even harder.

if you then

don't you dont

love me deserve me

at my at my pic.twitter.com/uxSfuH3Bx2 — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) April 6, 2018

Regardless of your level of acquaintance with the meme or Kaling's body of work, the internet is fully loving her comeback.

I don’t get this, I’m equally pretty in both https://t.co/JBZIEnrfTu — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 6, 2018

Twitter is fully here for Kaling's response, with GIFs and references to The Office in tow.