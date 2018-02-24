The internet is loving Trump's ice-cold shade towards Mike Pence.

The relationship between Mike Pence and Trump is a true bromance between villains for the ages. While Pence seems pretty ride-or-die for the acid-tongued commander-in-chief, there have been times when Trump doesn't return the loyalty.

While it could have been a mere oversight, many eager drama fiends (me) online are interpreting one of Trump's recent tweets about Ivanka as a deep and inadvertent dig at the VP.

My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2018

"My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country," Trump wrote.

Upon first glance, this tweet seems like a harmless musing on his daughter's (greatly overestimated) intelligence and capacity for ambassadorship (I am attempting not to throw up).

However, the assertion that America "cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country" seems to conveniently ignore the fact that Pence was at the Olympics in South Korea just a week ago.