The internet is loving Trump's ice-cold shade towards Mike Pence.

The relationship between Mike Pence and Trump is a true bromance between villains for the ages. While Pence seems pretty ride-or-die for the acid-tongued commander-in-chief, there have been times when Trump doesn't return the loyalty.
While it could have been a mere oversight, many eager drama fiends (me) online are interpreting one of Trump's recent tweets about Ivanka as a deep and inadvertent dig at the VP.
"My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country," Trump wrote.
Upon first glance, this tweet seems like a harmless musing on his daughter's (greatly overestimated) intelligence and capacity for ambassadorship (I am attempting not to throw up).
However, the assertion that America "cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country" seems to conveniently ignore the fact that Pence was at the Olympics in South Korea just a week ago.
Several people online mused that Trump may have fully realized the shady implications of his tweet about Ivanka.
While others joked about the president being completely unaware of Pence's stint in Pyeongchang.
Even Mike Huckabee felt the need to swoop in to remind Trump that his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was also in Pyeongchang.
This could very easily escalate into a full-on warring of the daughters.
Pence himself has not yet chimed into the conversation. It's likely he's been too busy crouching in a dark room whilst sobbing into a Putin-embroidered hankie.