The internet is passionately arguing about whether Meghan Markle has a British accent in this new video.

There are a handful of things we know for sure about Meghan Markle. We know that back in May she married Prince Harry in an ornate royal wedding, thus becoming the Duchess of Sussex.
We also know that before she married Prince Harry, Markle had etched out a successful acting career for herself. Many first got to know her as Rachel Zane in the USA series Suits.
While these provable facts about her are undeniable, there is a new question about the actress currently floating around for debate: does Markle now have a British accent?!
Some folks already believed they could detect Markle adopting British inflections in this video from January, although I'll admit it's a bit of a stretch.
If you really listen, you can detect some a lilt in some of her words.
But this recent video taken in June has a much more obvious British accent, and it could be that Markle will full-on lose her American accent during her reign as Duchess.
Naturally, this has opened up a vault of discussion over whether she'll go, or has already gone, full British in her speaking patterns.
Some people have been patiently waiting for this day.
Still, others think the whole discussion is ridiculous.
I can definitely hear a bit of British inflection and I think it's charming. It's only natural to adopt the speaking patterns native to where you're living, particularly when you're partnered with someone from that country.