The internet is passionately arguing about whether Meghan Markle has a British accent in this new video.

There are a handful of things we know for sure about Meghan Markle. We know that back in May she married Prince Harry in an ornate royal wedding, thus becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

We also know that before she married Prince Harry, Markle had etched out a successful acting career for herself. Many first got to know her as Rachel Zane in the USA series Suits.

While these provable facts about her are undeniable, there is a new question about the actress currently floating around for debate: does Markle now have a British accent?!

Some folks already believed they could detect Markle adopting British inflections in this video from January, although I'll admit it's a bit of a stretch.