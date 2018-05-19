The internet can't stop meme-ing Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend at the royal wedding.

Regardless of how amicably you ended a relationship, showing up at any function for an ex can be a deeply awkward experience. This awkwardness is likely multiplied when your ex is a royal and his new wife is an American actress that everyone is obsessed with.

So, when Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend from 2004-2011 rolled into the wedding, it's hardly unsurprisingly that she didn't look brimming with enthusiasm.

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/997768293296422913

For those unacquainted - aka those who don't pore over Prince Harry's love life, Davy is a millionaire from Zimbabwe who met Harry back when she was studying law. The two had an on-again off-again relationship for seven years, and eventually they called it quits amicably.

Prince Harry and Davy still consider each other friends, and one of his other notable exes Cressida Bonas was also present at the wedding.

Nonetheless, people on Twitter couldn't resist the opportunity to meme shots of Davy looking wistful at the ceremony.

https://twitter.com/StephanieEphani/status/997768801545531392

https://twitter.com/bbcthree/status/997768221922119681