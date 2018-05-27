The internet is obsessed with this video of a deer for obvious reasons.

I might be projecting here, but I believe it's safe to say that Bambi played a crucial role in many of our childhoods.

The movie taught us about the inevitable loss of our parents, the prevalence of evil hunters, and the sweet and sensitive nature of skunks.

Because of Disney's huge footprint on our souls (dramatic yes), despite the continued prevalence of deer hunting, there is a special cultural soft spot for deers.

So, when the Twitter user @kaypolk17 posted this video of a deer wilding out, it immediately went viral.

If you watch, you'll quickly realize why. This deer is obviously revved up and ready to reclaim land from all the violent humans.

I can’t make this shit up pic.twitter.com/34LYMQ2ZcQ — kennedy (@kaypolk17) May 26, 2018

People on Twitter were immediately cracking up at the deer's leap inside the house.