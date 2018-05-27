The internet is obsessed with this video of a deer for obvious reasons.

I might be projecting here, but I believe it's safe to say that Bambi played a crucial role in many of our childhoods.
The movie taught us about the inevitable loss of our parents, the prevalence of evil hunters, and the sweet and sensitive nature of skunks.
Because of Disney's huge footprint on our souls (dramatic yes), despite the continued prevalence of deer hunting, there is a special cultural soft spot for deers.
So, when the Twitter user @kaypolk17 posted this video of a deer wilding out, it immediately went viral.
If you watch, you'll quickly realize why. This deer is obviously revved up and ready to reclaim land from all the violent humans.
People on Twitter were immediately cracking up at the deer's leap inside the house.
Naturally, all inquiring souls want to know the back story to this deer's leap. Is she saving an animal friend from captivity? Does she have a beef with the home owners? Or is she just really looking for some quality cable?
At the time of writing, the internet is still eagerly waiting to know what happened to that deer. Hopefully, she achieved her aim, whatever it was.