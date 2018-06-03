The internet has strong opinions about Pete Davidson's tattoo tributes to Ariana Grande.

You know a couple is in serious swoon mode when they decide to get inked up together. It's the quintessential honeymoon stage activity when you need the whole world to know who your boo is.

So, it's no shock that fans of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson fully freaked out when the comedian revealed some fresh ink dedicated to the Dangerous Woman singer.

The SNL star got not one but TWO tattoos dedicated to Grande, so the heart eyes and feelings of commitment are currently running strong.

Soooooooo, Pete Davidson Just Got Two Ariana Grande Tattoos https://t.co/uIwxse1Ygy pic.twitter.com/9F6fE8xjXA — BuzzFeed Entertainment (@BuzzFeedEnt) June 2, 2018

The more bold of the two tattoos features Ariana Grande's initials scrawled out in cursive on Davidson's thumb. Behind his left ear sits a fresh tattoo of Grande's signature bunny ears.