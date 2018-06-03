The internet has strong opinions about Pete Davidson's tattoo tributes to Ariana Grande.

You know a couple is in serious swoon mode when they decide to get inked up together. It's the quintessential honeymoon stage activity when you need the whole world to know who your boo is.
So, it's no shock that fans of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson fully freaked out when the comedian revealed some fresh ink dedicated to the Dangerous Woman singer.
The SNL star got not one but TWO tattoos dedicated to Grande, so the heart eyes and feelings of commitment are currently running strong.
The more bold of the two tattoos features Ariana Grande's initials scrawled out in cursive on Davidson's thumb. Behind his left ear sits a fresh tattoo of Grande's signature bunny ears.
Fans on Twitter had strong feelings about the tattoos. Some people were excited to see the couple so happy and open about their affection.
Still, skeptics felt a symbol of love as permanent (and public) as a pair of tattoos might be premature.
Regardless of what others think, the question of whether the tattoos are "too much" or not is pretty irrelevant. It's Davidson's body and he can do whatever he likes.
As of now, this is all pretty cute.