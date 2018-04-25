The internet is pointing out a major problem with Kim's defense of Kanye.

In case you missed it, our friend Kanye West has tweeted that he loves Trump.
This feels deeply out of line with the rapper's values, considering Kanye once went viral for claiming former president Bush "doesn't care about black people" following Hurricane Katrina.
The stream of tweets launched off in the past few days and have thoroughly alarmed Kanye's fan base, and well, a lot of the internet.
Photos of Kanye posing in a MAGA hat and doing the white power fingers are particularly troubling.
Unsurprisingly, given her love for her husband, Kim jumped into the conversation, both urging Kanye to be careful with his words, and giving her own defense of his Trump support.
She mainly came at media outlets (like us) who are covering the debacle.
Her main conceit: don't arm chair diagnose Kanye's mental health.
Certainly, it's unsurprising that Kim would defend her husband, despite the terrifying implications of his pro-Trump statuses.
Her request that people not throw around mental health diagnosis' with no expertise is also completely reasonable.
There are a few key ways in which conflating Kanye's Twitter opinions with mental health issues can be damaging. For one, it further stigmatizes the realness of mental health issues to casually throw it around as a joke because an artist is expressing himself in an unhinged manner. Also, whether or not he's dealing with mental health, it's absolving him of taking any responsibility for his opinions and platform. Most people who deal with mental health issues don't have that privilege of absolving.
On the other hand, a few people on Twitter noted the ways Kim's wording also contributes to the issue of stigma.
In Kim's tweets she essentially draws a line between "demonizing" Kanye and claiming he "struggles with mental health issues." Obviously, she was likely writing these from a place of passion (given the current spotlight). However, it is dangerous to conflate demonizing someone with "considering their state of mental health."
Dealing with mental health issues doesn't make someone bad, dangerous, or worthy of demonization! If Kanye is dealing with mental health, neither him nor Kim are obligated to share that with the public. But her knee-jerk reaction to the suggestions says a lot about stigma.
At the end of the day, it seems that Kim is just trying to look out for her husband. The conversation around mental health in this country is still largely reductive and there are tons of facets to consider. Hopefully, if this is a manic episode, he gets help.
If not, we can only hope his loved ones pull him away from Trump, (who just today retweeted the rapper).
I actually have no idea what life is anymore. Good night.