The internet is pointing out a major problem with Kim's defense of Kanye.

In case you missed it, our friend Kanye West has tweeted that he loves Trump. This feels deeply out of line with the rapper's values, considering Kanye once went viral for claiming former president Bush "doesn't care about black people" following Hurricane Katrina. The stream of tweets launched off in the past few days and have thoroughly alarmed Kanye's fan base, and well, a lot of the internet. Photos of Kanye posing in a MAGA hat and doing the white power fingers are particularly troubling. we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018 my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018 You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018 If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Unsurprisingly, given her love for her husband, Kim jumped into the conversation, both urging Kanye to be careful with his words, and giving her own defense of his Trump support. my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018 She mainly came at media outlets (like us) who are covering the debacle. Her main conceit: don't arm chair diagnose Kanye's mental health. To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018 He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018 Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018 Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Certainly, it's unsurprising that Kim would defend her husband, despite the terrifying implications of his pro-Trump statuses. Her request that people not throw around mental health diagnosis' with no expertise is also completely reasonable. There are a few key ways in which conflating Kanye's Twitter opinions with mental health issues can be damaging. For one, it further stigmatizes the realness of mental health issues to casually throw it around as a joke because an artist is expressing himself in an unhinged manner. Also, whether or not he's dealing with mental health, it's absolving him of taking any responsibility for his opinions and platform. Most people who deal with mental health issues don't have that privilege of absolving.

Blaming Kanye’s “new” idiot Ass thoughts on mental health is.... not the look. He’s just an idiot. Don’t claim mental health problems because your fave is a fucking moron. — ✨Ricky Ticky Tan✨ (@Remdelarem) April 25, 2018 Mental illness doesn’t care if you are rich or famous. Kanye has battled serious health issues for a long time and I wish him the best. Trump is not his friend. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) April 25, 2018 The misogynoir is real. People keep diagnosing @kanyewest as a way to defend their support of him. That is ableist AF and isn't how to talk about mental health in the Black community. Then there are those who blame the women in his life. Yeah, sexism isn't working either. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) April 22, 2018 i’m anti-trump but can y’all not bring kanye’s mental health issues into it? it’s irrelevant and insensitive. — ✧전사؛✧ (@marwuh) April 25, 2018

I'm not a psychologist or mental health expert or even all that smart, and I dress like a fifth grader, but maybe getting mad at kanye for saying him and the president share dragon energy is overlooking a larger problem — 🍍Insatiable Gun Taker🍍 (@crushingbort) April 25, 2018 I don’t agree with anything Kanye is saying, but to immediately attribute his differing views with mental health issues is wrong and actually diminishes the severity of mental illness, an issue that this country still does not do enough to help address. — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) April 25, 2018 Kanye’s wife the woman who lives with him & has access to his personal life said he isn’t mentally ill. So can y’all stop trying to diagnose him to avoid holding his trash behavior accountable? Cause this does nothing but stigmatize mental health issues. — Bella Goth (@HoodSocialist) April 25, 2018 On the other hand, a few people on Twitter noted the ways Kim's wording also contributes to the issue of stigma. In Kim's tweets she essentially draws a line between "demonizing" Kanye and claiming he "struggles with mental health issues." Obviously, she was likely writing these from a place of passion (given the current spotlight). However, it is dangerous to conflate demonizing someone with "considering their state of mental health."

Dealing with mental health issues doesn't make someone bad, dangerous, or worthy of demonization! If Kanye is dealing with mental health, neither him nor Kim are obligated to share that with the public. But her knee-jerk reaction to the suggestions says a lot about stigma. maybe just me, but I’m gonna say equating “demonizing” with “labeling someone as having mental health issues” is not helpful pic.twitter.com/w6IsUJjhO1 — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) April 25, 2018 in any case, whether or not Kanye is sick, which, again, there's no way to know and it's not my business, seeing how people react makes me sad because as a society we are so tragically undereducated about mental illness, and making fun of manic-like behavior enforces the stigma — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) April 25, 2018 *whispering quietly into my computer*

kanye's twitter feed exhibits many signs of a manic episode, not that I am diagnosing him at all, but it's certainly something to consider and maybe ignore, okay now back to work — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) April 25, 2018

in general, would just like to say: I have witnessed multiple manic episodes on social media and no one ever really knows what to do with them, because we culturally don't learn how to recognize it. below are some common symptoms of mania (not everyone presents all symptoms!) pic.twitter.com/aTYlsDydkL — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) April 25, 2018 if you have someone in your life who has bipolar disorder, I highly recommend this book, which changed my whole life through understanding the illness & treatment (though it is slightly out of date, it's still absolutely worth a read!)https://t.co/EOqLkCe9gD — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) April 25, 2018 At the end of the day, it seems that Kim is just trying to look out for her husband. The conversation around mental health in this country is still largely reductive and there are tons of facets to consider. Hopefully, if this is a manic episode, he gets help. If not, we can only hope his loved ones pull him away from Trump, (who just today retweeted the rapper).

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018 I actually have no idea what life is anymore. Good night.