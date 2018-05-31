The internet is roasting bad photos taken by their friends.

We all have that friend who takes deeply unflattering or blurry photos of us after we've spent time taking a masterfully lit camera phone portrait of them.

Sure, there's definitely a big difference between full-blown photographers and people with a bad eye. But most of us can tell the difference between a complete lack of skill, and pure laziness.

It's not THAT hard to tell if you just took a horrible photo from below your friend's chin, and if they take gorgeous sunlit photos of you - you should at least try to return the favor.

As a hilarious way to cope with this common discrepancy, people on Twitter are sharing bad photos their friends have taken of them.

pictures i take of my friends vs pictures they take of me pic.twitter.com/g4qOV0MKQS — alex 🍃 (@lexgts) May 31, 2018

The difference is PALPABLE, but at least there's some online solidarity.