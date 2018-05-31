The internet is roasting bad photos taken by their friends.

We all have that friend who takes deeply unflattering or blurry photos of us after we've spent time taking a masterfully lit camera phone portrait of them.
Sure, there's definitely a big difference between full-blown photographers and people with a bad eye. But most of us can tell the difference between a complete lack of skill, and pure laziness.
It's not THAT hard to tell if you just took a horrible photo from below your friend's chin, and if they take gorgeous sunlit photos of you - you should at least try to return the favor.
As a hilarious way to cope with this common discrepancy, people on Twitter are sharing bad photos their friends have taken of them.
The difference is PALPABLE, but at least there's some online solidarity.
Twitter is GOING in with this meme.
Some people are even ready to completely trade in their bad-photo taking friends for new ones.
While I don't think taking bad photos is reason to throw out a friend, I DO think the shitty photo takers of the world could take a few cues from their generous photo taking friends. We just want you to look good, and hopefully, you want the same for us.