The internet is roasting Trump after his baffling statement about the Paralympics.

On Friday, Trump welcomed a group of Team USA Olympians and Paralympians to the White House. Rather than congratulating them on their athletic feats and keeping it classy, Trump managed to make some very on-brand (untactful) assertions aimed at the Paralympian athletes.

WATCH: During an event with Team USA Olympians and Paralympians at the White House, President Trump said, "What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me. And I watched — it's a little tough to watch too much, but I watched as much as I could." pic.twitter.com/geYUUu9vmg — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) April 27, 2018

"What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me. And I watched — it's a little tough to watch too much, but I watched as much as I could," Trump said.

Needless to say, Trump's baffling remark did not go unnoticed by those present, as well as pretty much all of Twitter.

Trump, who openly mocked a disabled reporter during his campaign, said today he finds the Paralympics “tough to watch.” Has there ever been a President who so openly disdained disabled people? https://t.co/YykfShQ4KW pic.twitter.com/0jVbmpbmEQ — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) April 27, 2018

A few people gave Trump the benefit of the doubt, and mused that his statement could have referred to how time consuming it is to watch the Olympics.