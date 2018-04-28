The internet is roasting Trump after his baffling statement about the Paralympics.

On Friday, Trump welcomed a group of Team USA Olympians and Paralympians to the White House. Rather than congratulating them on their athletic feats and keeping it classy, Trump managed to make some very on-brand (untactful) assertions aimed at the Paralympian athletes.
"What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me. And I watched — it's a little tough to watch too much, but I watched as much as I could," Trump said.
Needless to say, Trump's baffling remark did not go unnoticed by those present, as well as pretty much all of Twitter.
A few people gave Trump the benefit of the doubt, and mused that his statement could have referred to how time consuming it is to watch the Olympics.
Even if that was Trump's intention, most people were baffled at his statement.
Naturally, his statement also opened up the floor for some classic roasting.
What do you think? Do you think Trump was referring to time constraints, or that he was making a jab at athletes with disabilities?