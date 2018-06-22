The internet is roasting Trump staffers for claiming that no one wants to bang them.

A new article published on Politico detailed the life of several Trump staffers in Washington D.C., the ways in which they've been heckled on the street, made to feel unwelcome at hip bars, and largely socially isolated by their politics.

One section of the article bemoans how it's nearly impossible for millennial staffers to online date in Washington D.C. while working for the administration, that is, if they tell the truth:

"When it comes to disclosing their affiliation with Trump, no ground is more fraught than courtship. 'Trump supporters swipe left'—meaning 'don’t even bother trying'—might be the single most common disclaimer on dating app profiles in Washington."

As you can imagine, people on Twitter have had a lot of fun with this article. The way Trump staffers act as if their chosen politics are a scourge causing persecution only feeds the feelings of schadenfreude around their empty sex lives.

Needless to say, people have been dragging the staffers after reading the article.