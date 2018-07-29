The internet can't stop roasting Trump for threatening to 'shut down' the government.

It's a beautiful Sunday. The sun is shining, people are blasting music from their stoops and chatting with friends, so naturally, Donald Trump woke up grumpy.
In a thoroughly on-brand move, Trump went on a long Twitter rant that ended with him threatening to shut down the government if Democrats don't vote to build a Wall on the Mexico border.
"I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!" Trump wrote.
As you can imagine, it didn't take long for Twitter to start roasting him for his threat.
People truly weren't bashful about letting their feelings be known.
While others made call backs to previous Trump tweets.
It would be a mess if Trump actually followed through on this threat, but like many of his Twitter threats, I have a feeling this one is reactionary moment - no an actual plan.