The internet can't stop roasting Trump for threatening to 'shut down' the government.

It's a beautiful Sunday. The sun is shining, people are blasting music from their stoops and chatting with friends, so naturally, Donald Trump woke up grumpy.

In a thoroughly on-brand move, Trump went on a long Twitter rant that ended with him threatening to shut down the government if Democrats don't vote to build a Wall on the Mexico border.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

As you can imagine, it didn't take long for Twitter to start roasting him for his threat.

presumably this would also shut down your Twitter account, yes? — Matt Gallagher (@MattGallagher0) July 29, 2018

INPUTED INTO GOOGLE TRANSLATE:

"I would be willing to "shut down" the Constitution, the rule of law, checks & balances & continue to conspire with Putin to defraud the US in order to avoid being charged and convicted of treason of which I'm guilty." — UNITE & FIGHT (@stopthenutjob) July 29, 2018

Shut down of government so no Congress in session, no discussion/vote re: Kavanaugh going on, no ruining the environment for a while, etc. That would be preferable to the shit-show you have going on now.



However, Mueller will keep chugging along.



Bring it on Traitor Trump! — ExistToResist (@Kookman123) July 29, 2018