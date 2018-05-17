The internet can't stop roasting Zendaya's feet in this otherwise flawless bikini photo.

The internet is truly a nightmare full of petty people ready to roast you for ANYTHING, and that's exactly why I love it so much.
In true internet form, people on Twitter had negative 6890 chill when Zendaya posted a bikini pic.
Now, given the state of humanity, one would assume the lack of chill would be of the creepy nature (and I'm sure there is plenty of that).
But in this specific case, fans couldn't stop obsessing over the way the pool's reflection warped her feet.
People really got rude, but it was all in good nature. This instance of internet dragging never entered the truly mean or bullying nature that many similar instances have.
Zendaya even predicted the teasing before it reached a climax.
Luckily, she had many fans valiantly people defending her completely normal feet.
She officially has two words for everyone going on about her feet: