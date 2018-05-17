The internet can't stop roasting Zendaya's feet in this otherwise flawless bikini photo.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 17, 2018@8:41 PM
The internet is truly a nightmare full of petty people ready to roast you for ANYTHING, and that's exactly why I love it so much.

https://giphy.com/gifs/community-gif-gifs-PsBRTPKG71YVq

In true internet form, people on Twitter had negative 6890 chill when Zendaya posted a bikini pic.

https://giphy.com/gifs/90s-chillout-bartsimpson-A6TnyhFIUwZCo

Now, given the state of humanity, one would assume the lack of chill would be of the creepy nature (and I'm sure there is plenty of that).

https://twitter.com/Zendaya/status/996870600885874689

But in this specific case, fans couldn't stop obsessing over the way the pool's reflection warped her feet.

https://twitter.com/leahniki97/status/996870988880076800

People really got rude, but it was all in good nature. This instance of internet dragging never entered the truly mean or bullying nature that many similar instances have.

https://twitter.com/SwaggyyJP/status/996928777975418880
https://twitter.com/spierflds/status/996873691320303616https://twitter.com/RoyalxMelanin/status/996871113497104391https://twitter.com/SeIenaskruxo/status/996871847529639937

Zendaya even predicted the teasing before it reached a climax.

https://twitter.com/Zendaya/status/996870664416935936
Luckily, she had many fans valiantly people defending her completely normal feet.

https://twitter.com/SpiderlingTom/status/996872060528820224https://twitter.com/melanin_mayaa/status/996885397748830209

https://twitter.com/Zendaya/status/996887966898253824
She officially has two words for everyone going on about her feet:

https://twitter.com/Zendaya/status/996871812007968768
