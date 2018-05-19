The internet used the royal wedding to make fun of Trump, because of course.

The internet used the royal wedding to make fun of Trump, because of course.
Bronwyn Isaac
May 19, 2018@7:14 PM
Advertising

Unless you've been hiding under an internet free rock (at which point I'd ask how you're reading this), then you've likely heard the news: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially married.

https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/997797333457760257

The two disgusting(ly cute) love birds tied the knot at Windsor Castle, where they were surrounded by a throng of well-dressed A-listers. Of course, the internet tuned in and wept for the whole elegant fairytale come to life.

https://twitter.com/GallifreyJames/status/997837597497004034

While most of the buzz around the royal wedding has been of the positive or joking nature, it wouldn't be a truly festive event on the internet if it wasn't used to make fun of Donald Trump.

https://giphy.com/gifs/thisisgiphy-reaction-audience-26FxGPtjnVeS6qiJ2

Whoever is running the Twitter at BBC was feeling sassy enough to post a side-by-side comparing the crowd at Trump's inauguration to the royal wedding crowd.

Advertising

Needless to say, the joke makes itself.

https://twitter.com/bbcthree/status/997791204724084736

People on Twitter were here for the petty jab.

https://twitter.com/KevinMLevy/status/997806712739516416https://twitter.com/bbcthree/status/997806972325023749
Advertising
https://twitter.com/davecl42/status/997793153146028032https://twitter.com/ian_a_bentley/status/997809658869047298https://twitter.com/BOYCOTT_ISRAEL4/status/997825396858150912https://twitter.com/Morticiaadams91/status/997886810738118656
Advertising
https://twitter.com/peterdaou/status/997806311629885440https://twitter.com/tmoyer09/status/997800568117780480https://twitter.com/Stop_Trump20/status/997833564375969794https://twitter.com/BenNutland/status/997808629238652929
Advertising
https://twitter.com/politvidchannel/status/997810714235453440

Dare I say, this tweet is the PERFECT MARRIAGE (drum rolls, please) of teasing Trump and celebrating love?! I'll see myself out now.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc