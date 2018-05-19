The internet used the royal wedding to make fun of Trump, because of course.

Unless you've been hiding under an internet free rock (at which point I'd ask how you're reading this), then you've likely heard the news: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially married.
The two disgusting(ly cute) love birds tied the knot at Windsor Castle, where they were surrounded by a throng of well-dressed A-listers. Of course, the internet tuned in and wept for the whole elegant fairytale come to life.
While most of the buzz around the royal wedding has been of the positive or joking nature, it wouldn't be a truly festive event on the internet if it wasn't used to make fun of Donald Trump.
Whoever is running the Twitter at BBC was feeling sassy enough to post a side-by-side comparing the crowd at Trump's inauguration to the royal wedding crowd.
Needless to say, the joke makes itself.
People on Twitter were here for the petty jab.
Dare I say, this tweet is the PERFECT MARRIAGE (drum rolls, please) of teasing Trump and celebrating love?! I'll see myself out now.