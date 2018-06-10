The internet is screaming at this teen boy's concerned response to his sister's Instagram story.

Little brothers have a pretty bad reputation when it comes to being "chill." They're either busy trying to annoy their older siblings, or they're narcing to mom and dad.

Fittingly so, the teen boy in this story elevates the little brother tropes to another level completely.

When the older sister Chloe Matson posted a harmless Instagram story of her halo top ice cream, she was quickly greeted with a flurry of concerned and annoyed messages from her 13-year-old brother Willie.

The Instagram story itself is extremely tame.

And yet, something about it brought up a LOT of opinions from Willie.

His feelings about Matson's social media presence feel more like a concerned (and ignorant) grandpa than a teen brother.