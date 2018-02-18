The internet can't stop slamming this op-ed about 'why yoga pants are bad for women.'

Criticizing women for anything and everything has been a top cultural pastime since the dawn of man and his incomprehensible ego. While the proliferation of the internet has in many ways empowered feminist discourse, the flip side of this coin has emboldened even more viral opinions about how women are doing it (everything) wrong.
The latest version of this nonsense came in the form of an op-ed written by a woman titled Why Yoga Pants Are Bad For Women.
There's just, not a whole lot to say about the title alone. What are we doing here, does the author -Hope Jones, know about all of the 80 million forms of institutional sexism holding us back, or nah?
The basic conceit of the article is that we need to bring sweatpants back, because yoga pants and the Yoga Pants Industrial Complex (to be fair, I made that one up) present yet another form of oppression via the pressure to be hot at the gym.
The author waxes poetic about wearing sweatpants to the gym and how she felt judged by the squad of mindless yoga pants clad women.
"I got on the elliptical. A few women gave me funny looks. Maybe they felt sorry for me, or maybe they were concerned that my loose pants were going to get tangled in the machine’s gears. Men didn’t look at me at all," Jones wrote.
Okay, but also, maybe they weren't looking at you after all because they were SWEATING THEIR LIVES OUT?! What is this special cross-breed of narcissism and insecurity?
Unsurprisingly, women were quick to respond to the article.
Many were quick to mention that yoga pants are more comfortable for stretching. Also, it's a lot easier to know if you're safely executing yoga positions if you're not wearing loose sweatpants.
It's safe to say this op-ed did not receive a lot of support.
It appears it'll take a lot more than an op-ed to pry the yoga pants from our cold, dead, extremely flexible and well-circulated hands.