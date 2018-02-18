The internet can't stop slamming this op-ed about 'why yoga pants are bad for women.'

Criticizing women for anything and everything has been a top cultural pastime since the dawn of man and his incomprehensible ego. While the proliferation of the internet has in many ways empowered feminist discourse, the flip side of this coin has emboldened even more viral opinions about how women are doing it (everything) wrong.

The latest version of this nonsense came in the form of an op-ed written by a woman titled Why Yoga Pants Are Bad For Women.

There's just, not a whole lot to say about the title alone. What are we doing here, does the author -Hope Jones, know about all of the 80 million forms of institutional sexism holding us back, or nah?

Now we have to look hot at the gym? Give us a break. https://t.co/FnOAYdUpLe — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) February 17, 2018

The basic conceit of the article is that we need to bring sweatpants back, because yoga pants and the Yoga Pants Industrial Complex (to be fair, I made that one up) present yet another form of oppression via the pressure to be hot at the gym.

Remember sweatpants? Women used to wear them, not so long ago. https://t.co/FnOAYdUpLe pic.twitter.com/LBiKxwdJsd — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) February 17, 2018

The author waxes poetic about wearing sweatpants to the gym and how she felt judged by the squad of mindless yoga pants clad women.