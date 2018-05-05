The internet has a theory that Kylie Jenner's bodyguard is Stormi's real father.

Before you read on, I feel it's my writerly duty to make this disclaimer: there is NO proof to back up the theory I am about to share. It is purely meme, speculation and internet jokes, dosed with the a dubious resemblance between a literal baby and an (uncomfortably attractive) adult man. But still, I feel that you'll enjoy it, so let's march on.
In the past few days, devoted fans, fledgling cultural theorists, and Twitter junkies galore have posed the question: is Kylie Jenner's bodyguard Tim Chung secretly Stormi's dad?
First, you need to gaze upon the gorgeous visage of Chung, part-time model and bodyguard, a true renaissance man of thirst.
Got it?! Okay now, take a look at baby Stormi, her adorable face, and see if you notice a possible resemblance:
The way babies look changes drastically within their first year on earth, so attempting to glean a paternity test from photos is like attempting to decipher someone's ancestry based on their hair style. You just can't do it.
Nonetheless, some fans online have connected the dots and believe there's a chance Travis Scott isn't the real father.
Amidst the rumors, both Jenner and Scott have kept a sense of humor.
"Kylie thinks it’s hilarious that fans think her bodyguard could be her baby daddy and not Travis. Travis even got a huge kick out of it and laughed at the outrageous meme," a source told In Touch Weekly. "Babies can look like anyone when they’re that young, so Kylie and Travis think it is stupid that people are drawing that connection and haven’t even given it a second thought."
Of course, what we ALL want to know, is what does Chung think about the rumor?! Also, is he single?!