Here's how you can stop your iPhone from changing I to A and ruining your life.

Hello iPhone users of the world. Have you been struggling to write up texts without the letter I being transformed into a strange A with question a mark?! If you were beginning to suspect that autocorrect is a sentient monster aiming to make you look illiterate, well, you might not be wrong. But luckily, regardless of autocorrect's longterm plan to replace human language with a series of unintelligible symbols, it appears the Apple has finally fixed this specific issue.

This afternoon Apple tweeted the link to an ios 11.1 update that purports to fix the pesky power imbalance between the Is and As. We are all truly a blessed people for this.

We just released an update created to address this issue. Backup your iPhone and update following these steps: https://t.co/80YRnjDFDk — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) November 9, 2017

Of course, this update was only released after people lodged plenty of complaints on Twitter.

Hey .@Apple fix the I️ that becomes an A. — McMurrab (@mcmurrab) November 9, 2017

I'm very glad to not have to see so many "A ?" in EVERYTHING anymore https://t.co/MwExz6lm5d — Niv Elis (@NivElis) November 9, 2017

iOS 11.1.1 is out and fixes the text bug, so everyone update for the sake of social media. — Rukes (@rukes) November 9, 2017

is it called iOS 11.1.1 because at this point they're mocking the fact that i can't read the letter "i" — jack loken (@jackloken) November 9, 2017

Wait, so how does the update work?! Let me walk you through it.

But first thing's first, BACK UP YOUR PHONE.

Don't be like Carrie Bradshaw and forget to back up your files. You can use iTunes or the Cloud to back it up.

Now you can update your phone on Wifi. If you see a notification that says an update is available, you can just click Install Now! If not, plug your phone into the wall and connect to Wifi. Then you'll enter Settings, click General and mosey on into the Software Update option. Now you can click Download and Install and enjoy a life where Is are Is and As are As as the universe intended.

Depending on your space it might ask to temporarily remove some apps because iOS needs space for the update. Have no fear, those apps will be automatically reinstalled after the update.

If you're having difficulties directly updating your iOS over the web, you can do it via iTunes on your desktop.

First, download the latest version of iTunes (or update your current iTunes). Then connect your phone to your computer. Now you'll want to Select Your Device in iTunes. Once your device is selected you'll click Check for Update. And voila, you'll click Download and live an infinitely more fulfilling texting life.