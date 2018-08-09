Islamophobe gets dragged by deaf people after claiming burkas are ‘disrespectful’ to the deaf.

It's fairly common for people to use another demographic's experience as a bargaining chip during political discourse. Claiming you're defending the experience of someone else without ever listening to their perspective may seem well-meaning inside your head, but it often comes off deeply flippant.

So, when The Times columnist Iain Martin tweeted about how burkas are disrespectful to deaf people (because they create difficulties for lip reading), people were none too happy.

Many reasons to dislike the burka, but disrespect of the deaf (who often need to see faces to follow communication) always high on the list — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) August 8, 2018

Shortly after his tweet was posted, a handful of deaf people chimed in, requesting that he not deign to speak for them.

As a deaf person I kindly ask you not to speak for me. I do not find it disrespectful and encourage those to wear and be able to wear whatever they want and choose. It's their face and their right to cover it! — Sarah-Jayne (@geordieprincezz) August 8, 2018

He responded by claiming he wasn't intending to speak for them, which didn't go over well.