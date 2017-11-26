Ivana Trump had a chilly one-liner when asked about Melania in an interview.

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana has a new memoir out called Raising Trump, which, despite the versatile name, is about raising three kids with the current president - not raising Trump himself.

As part of her promotion tour, Ivana appeared as a guest on "The Ray D'arcy Show" to chat about the book. Unsurprisingly, at one point the conversation touched on Trump's presidency and Ivana's theories about a possible second term (NOOO PLEASE GOD NO).

Without a doubt, the most cutting moment in the interview was when the current First Lady Melania came up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=yMY0uo01SNs

Apparently, the two women aren't on great terms after Melania became livid when Ivana made a comment about being the First Trump Lady herself. But as she tells Ray, the comment only referenced being Trump's first wife.