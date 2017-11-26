Ivana Trump had a chilly one-liner when asked about Melania in an interview.

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana has a new memoir out called Raising Trump, which, despite the versatile name, is about raising three kids with the current president - not raising Trump himself.
As part of her promotion tour, Ivana appeared as a guest on "The Ray D'arcy Show" to chat about the book. Unsurprisingly, at one point the conversation touched on Trump's presidency and Ivana's theories about a possible second term (NOOO PLEASE GOD NO).
Without a doubt, the most cutting moment in the interview was when the current First Lady Melania came up.
Apparently, the two women aren't on great terms after Melania became livid when Ivana made a comment about being the First Trump Lady herself. But as she tells Ray, the comment only referenced being Trump's first wife.
"I said I’m ‘First Trump Lady’ – and First Lady went bananas over it. I have no idea why. I don’t know how it spark her, but I am definitely Trump First Lady. I was married to Donald, have three kids with him and I have no idea why she resents it."
Ivana then suggested that Melania "leave it at that, who cares?!" And when Ray asked how Melania's doing as First Lady, Ivana simply replied, "I think she's doing her best."
Ivana's comment has TEETH.
People on Twitter were feeling a lot of different feelings.
At another point in the interview, she revealed she doubts Trump will run for a second term because he misses his rich and carefree lifestyle too much.
Of course, to most of us paying attention to his actual "work ethic" as president know there's not much of a difference in his lifestyle. But hey, whatever it takes to get him out of office.
As of yet, Melania hasn't clapped back to the interview. But I have faith that if the desire strikes, she'll do her best.