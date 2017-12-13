The only thing Ivanka and Chrissy Teigen have in common is this kimono.

Anyone whose logged onto the internet, particularly Twitter, for longer than an hour has likely picked up the fact that for all intents and purposes: Chrissy Teigen and Ivanka Trump are not on the same team.

The beloved Teigen has trolled Donald Trump on Twitter for years and been very outspoken about her disapproval of this administration, she came for Ivanka on Twitter when the president's daughter accidentally insulted a baby, and well, the list of reasons they're not playing for the same "side" could go on for a very long time.

However, there seems to be one (literal) thread the two women have in common, both Ivanka and Teigen have the same kimono.