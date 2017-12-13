The only thing Ivanka and Chrissy Teigen have in common is this kimono.

Anyone whose logged onto the internet, particularly Twitter, for longer than an hour has likely picked up the fact that for all intents and purposes: Chrissy Teigen and Ivanka Trump are not on the same team.
The beloved Teigen has trolled Donald Trump on Twitter for years and been very outspoken about her disapproval of this administration, she came for Ivanka on Twitter when the president's daughter accidentally insulted a baby, and well, the list of reasons they're not playing for the same "side" could go on for a very long time.
However, there seems to be one (literal) thread the two women have in common, both Ivanka and Teigen have the same kimono.
During her November visit to Japan Ivanka wore a $2,000 Johanna Ortiz dress that is styled like a kimono.
THEN, IN A PLOT TWIST: kust last night Teigen was spotted wearing the same pink floral number at her mother's birthday celebration.
Being the doting husband he is, John Legend shared a snap of it in an Instagram story.
Since clothing says a lot about our visual sensibilities and how we want to be perceived in the world, does this twinning mean there's a parallel universe where Ivanka and Teigen get along?!
Lest we forget, this isn't technically the first time the two women have shared something as intimate as a piece of clothing.
Back in October, the writer Ashley Feinberg discovered Ivanka's public sex playlist on Spotify, and the 6-track doozy featured TWO JOHN LEGEND TRACKS.
This means Teigen's husband been the featured soundtrack as Jarred and Ivanka pensively consummate each other's voids.
Neither of the women have acknowledge the ~elephant~ kimono in the room yet, likely, because it's too much to emotionally process. If they like the same dress, what other horrible bonding is possible?! I shudder even typing those words.