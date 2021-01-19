People are mocking Ivanka’s tweet claiming Trump fed '3.3 billion families.'

Unless Joe Biden decides to hire her for her policy expertise in.......whatever her policy expertise is, January 19th is Ivanka Trump's last day as a White House advisor. While presumably packing up her office in the West Wing, Ivanka tweeted about a Department of Agriculture food box program, and the tweet was rife with both grammar and math errors.

Today, our Farmers to Families 👩‍🌾 Food Box program will roll out Round 5 adding $1.5 Billion of new funding. Created to fed hungry Americans during the pandemic, F2F has fed over 3.3 Billion families in need nutritious, locally-sourced food fresh from America’s small farms. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yXGUdKd0yT — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 19, 2021

In addition to writing "fed" instead of "feed," she claims that the program has fed (she used the word correctly that time) "over 3.3 Billion" families, which as writer Amy Remeikis tweeted, is over half the world's population.