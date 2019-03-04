Ivanka joked that she has 'the hardest job in the world' and she promptly got heckled.

Ivanka Trump, daughter or our reality TV star president is having a real poor little rich girl moment.
You'd think life would be pretty easy when you were born into super-privilege and your wealthy president father loves you so much that it's borderline illegal, but everyone has problems. After all, the Kardashians get stressed every now and then--there's a whole television show to prove it.
At the annual, very formal Gridiron dinner in Washington, D.C., a lot of jokes were made. The 134-year-old tradition hosted by the Gridiron Club and Foundation to honor elite Washington journalists, reporters and politicians is more of a roast battle than a traditional fancy-person event. Amy Klobuchar, a 2020 Democratic hopeful, made several self-deprecating jokes mocking a report that she ate a salad with a comb. Things got interesting, though, when Ivanka Trump replaced President Trump and became something of a comedian herself.
Recognizing that she is often criticized for encouraging Americans to work harder despite the fact that she'd never have to work a day in her life if she didn't want to, Ivanka joked, "as if being Donald Trump's daughter isn't the hardest job in the world." I don't know, Ivanka, have you ever tried being a construction worker? A brain surgeon? A firefighter? A busboy? Your job isn't hard and nobody is convinced it's even a real job.
I think we can all recognize that Ivanka might be capable of satire, but the internet wasn't ready to let this slide.
Maybe leave the comedy to Stormy?