Ivanka Trump came for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with the biggest self-own.

Ivanka Trump, the former sweatshop shoe "designer" currently serving as a White House senior advisor, is the face of meritocracy and earning what you get.

The heiress who has spent her adult life working in jobs she secured on the basis of her last name (and her father's obsession with her) believes that the American people do not want things "handed to them," and is therefore unsure about this whole "living wage" thing.

In an interview with—where else?—Fox News, the very qualified government official sounded off against living wage jobs as featured in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal, believing that deep down, Americans don't want to have the safety of being able to afford to live.

“Americans don’t want to be given [a job]. People want to work for what they get.”



— @IvankaTrump, who got her job without working for it because it was given to her by Daddy, who we only know because his own Daddy gave him $450M without working for it.pic.twitter.com/ElZX1PnWhO — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 26, 2019

"I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something," said Ivanka, whose job and money came from her father, whose job and money came from his father.

"I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get," failing to mention that the only reason she has been granted the privilege and access to government jets is because of her father. "So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility."